Legion Events in Diablo 4: What they are, how to complete, and more

Legion events are one of Diablo 4’s many types of World Events. Unlike the standard variants, these are a bit longer and more challenging. They can appear in a variety of places, and unlike World Events, they have a distinct timer that you can see on the map. In addition to the ordinary orange circle, you’ll see the timer that denotes a Legion Event is about to kick off. It’s a fantastic way to farm up some quick EXP and potentially powerful loot.

If you want to learn more about the Legion Events in Diablo 4, we’ve got you covered. If you’re curious about whether this is worth your time, we will go over this World Content in detail.

What are Legion Events in Diablo 4?

All World Events in Diablo 4 can be easily spotted by the orange circle on your minimap. When one of those pops up, you will know that a limited-time, combat-based event is on the way. However, unlike events like Helltides, Legion Events don’t require you to beat the game first.

These, in addition to being in an orange circle, will have a timer on the map; that’s how you can easily find one that’s taking place. These are more team-oriented, and will almost certainly require a group to complete. If you don’t use one, you can usually find other players trying to complete these at the same time.

The way these events work is simple enough. You will need to slaughter waves of enemies, until an Overlord, or some type of Elite, shows up. Defeating one of them is all you have to do, but if you want Mastery - and thus more rewards - you will need to defeat three of them.

I did okay as a Necromancer trying to solo these events, but I couldn’t complete it for Mastery. It’s highly recommended that you do these when other people are around, for safety and speed.

However, if you want to get the full rewards, you need to stick around to the end. The chest that appears will give you Murmuring Obols, gear, and other valuable things like gems and gold. You can then, in turn, take the Obols to the Purveyor of Curiosities, and seek out rare, useful legendaries.

The downside is that there’s no known timer for when they appear. Several of them are locked behind Strongholds, making this type of event worth clearing. For example, if you want to tackle The Gathering Legions, you need to complete Kor Dragan Stronghold.

If you’re trying to solo, and there are no players around, it’s not really worth tackling this Diablo 4 content. I would recommend looking in chat to see if other people are interested in taking on the event with you.

It takes too long to try and solo, and is often not worth the effort put in. Go with a group or other random players for the best chance of being successful. Sure, you can solo it in some cases, but it is not worth the time it would take. If you can group up, Legion Events are absolutely worth taking on in Diablo 4.

Poll : 0 votes