Shockwave Aspect in Diablo 4: What it does, how to unlock, and more

Shockwave Aspect is a difficult power to unlock in Diablo 4. It is only useful for Druids, but is among the most powerful and useful abilities for that class to use in Pulverize builds. While many useful Legendary Aspects come from rewards in dungeons, this power is based on luck. However, there are also ways to try and farm this power, although there's no certainty of obtaining it.

That said, this article explains what Shockwave Aspect is in the game and its importance. Here’s what you need to know about this special power for the tanky Druids.

What is Shockwave Aspect in Diablo 4?

Shockwave Aspect is a rare but powerful Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4. It is designed for Pulverize builds on Druids. An offensive power, it transforms your Pulverize to create a shockwave that travels forward and deals damage to anyone in its path. The percentage of damage varies, but it is always effective.

It is the most important Aspect to run a Pulverize Druid. This power is the key damage ability for the Diablo 4 class and comes with the ability to deal Critical Strikes and Overpower damage. That, combined with Aspect of the Ursine Horror, which turns it into an Earth Skill, only enhances the power.

The only downside to Shockwave Aspect in the game is that it is incredibly difficult to acquire. It doesn’t drop from dungeons and can only be found on random Legendary drops. When you find a piece of gear that drops, you can remove it from that gear and apply it to a different piece later.

How to farm for Shockwave Aspect in Diablo 4

There’s no certain way to get the Shockwave Aspect items in Diablo 4. However, only some legendary gear slots have or imprint this particular ability. That way, you can look out for specific types of gear, including:

Amulets

1H Weapons

2H Weapons

Gloves

Rings

Your best chance at this powerful ability is finding Elites, World Bosses, Dungeons, and anything with a glut of powerful enemies. If you are partaking in World Events, there is perhaps a safer way to gamble your way into this ability.

Many towns have a Purveyor of Curiosities, which serves as a gambling game. This character exchanges Murmuring Obols for a piece of gear, which could be anything from a trash drop to the best gear for your difficulty level.

The best item you can spend Murmuring Obols for is the glove slot. Grind out World Events, and return with the currency to try and unlock this ability.

You could get this drop almost anywhere, but the best way is to farm Murmuring Obols. You can do this on any character before returning to your Druid and gambling.

That’s all there is to know about Shockwave Aspect and what makes it special for this particular Druid build in Diablo 4.

