Diablo 4 guide - What content is available in the post-game?

Once Diablo 4’s final boss is defeated, there’s still so much to do in the game in the post-game. Getting a character to level 50 is just the beginning of the challenge in Blizzard’s latest action RPG. From more significant challenges in the World Tiers to new content, and nightmare dungeons, there’s so much to be excited for in the endgame of D4. Not every player will want to participate, but those looking for the greatest challenges and rewards will find them there.

Lilith might be the final encounter of the main storyline, but overcoming her in Tier 1 or 2 doesn’t mean you’re as powerful as you can be. Whether you’re into PVE or PVP, there is content for you in Diablo 4’s post-game.

What awaits Diablo 4 players in the post-game?

Diablo 4’s World Tiers really open up in the post-game content. Frankly, it’s probably not worth it to play on Tier 1 since you need to complete Tier 2 as one of the requirements to get to the Nightmare difficulty. You’ll also need to complete the endgame Capstone dungeon as a requirement to get to World Tier 3.

The more serious difficulties come with increased rewards and more EXP, but also naturally come with a much more significant challenge. Currently, the game caps out at World Tier 5, but that could change in the future. World Tier 3 is where the new, challenging post-game content comes in as you play the game.

This is when you unlock the Tree of Whispers. It acts as a bounty board, where you complete challenges and objectives in the game. You’ll also have Helltide Areas that spawn across the map. These are far more challenging than regular world events but offer greater rewards.

Through the Tree of Whispers, you’ll also start farming Nightmare Sigils, which are used to unlock Nightmare Dungeons. These are far more complex versions of regular Diablo 4 dungeons, exclusive to the endgame. The best part is that these dungeons grow in power depending on how many Nightmare Sigils you have so that you can see some truly titanic foes.

World Bosses like Ashava the Pestilent await Diablo 4 players who dive into the post-game. There are only two of these foes at the moment - Ashava and The Butcher, but they offer incredible rewards for their great difficulty.

As the game's lifetime goes on, the post-game will also have seasonal content every three months. This content will vary and offer a wide variety of missions and rewards. For the PVP-oriented players, you can visit one of the Fields of Hatred areas and slaughter each other to your hearts’ content.

Players can also start working on their Paragon Board to add new stats to whichever character they took into the late game. With that in mind, there’s simply a ton of content in Diablo 4, no matter what kind of player you want to be. In addition, when you’ve won the game, you can skip the campaign on new characters and dive into an open-world challenge.

Diablo 4 launches on June 6, 2023, and you can read our review here.

Poll : 0 votes