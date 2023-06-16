With Diablo 4 being out for over a week now, many fans are still unaware that Blizzard has made particular locations for PvP combat in action RPG. These areas are known as Fields of Hatred and must be traversed to compete in PvP matches. However, you specifically do not need to go to them during the main story campaign and will have to discover these locations on your own. However, as Sanctuary is open for you to discover everything, you can easily traverse these lands at your leisure.

Hence, keep reading this guide as it describes everything you need to know about the Fields of Hatred in Diablo 4.

What are Fields of Hatred in Diablo 4?

Fields of Hatred is one of the most stressful and rewarding gameplay mechanics in the game. These are special locations on the map where you must fight enemies and collect resources known as Seeds of Hatred. Once you are done collecting them from the demons, bosses, and World Events, you must use an Altar of Extraction in the PvP zone.

However, there are only four such ritual sites. Once you interact with them, a ritual will be initiated with a timer running on top. A message will appear with it, and all the players in the area will be alerted. The players who will be Bloodmarked will engage in a PvP battle, as killing one player drops their Seeds of Hatred.

If you are Bloodmarked, you can remove it to quit the PvP and save your Seeds of Hatred by using the Altar of Cleansing in town. Once you win or get out with your Seeds of Hatred, you can turn them into Red Dust by a Purification Ritual. Finally, you can use the Red Dust to buy various items from vendors as it becomes your newest currency in Diablo 4.

How to unlock the Fields of Hatred in Diablo 4?

To begin with, Fields of Hatred is found rather than being unlocked. Hence, you must traverse these particular locations on the map to initiate the quest for Seeds of Hatred and PvP battles.

One of the biggest Fields of Hatred is located in the Dry Steppes as you reach the region in Act 3 of Diablo 4. The Alzuuda Waypoint will be west of this region, as you will see an area marked in red southwest of the Dry Steppes.

Another small Field of Hatred area is located in Kehjistan, particularly to the south. You will find this area marked in red like the previous one and will host PvP battles like it was with the area in the Dry Steppes.

