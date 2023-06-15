Endgame veterans dominating PvP leaves other players frustrated in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is already famous for its grueling and brutal combat. Some gamers are finding it exceedingly difficult to survive during PvP combat due to the presence of high-level players. Many who have got the game late or have progressed slowly are having problems surviving against the Level 90+ players who have ground their way up there.

Hence, there have been many requests from players to the developers to remove such players from lower World Tiers as their presence seemingly destroys the fun for most. Keep reading as we dive deeper into this matter in Diablo 4 PvP combat.

Diablo 4 PvP is overrun by the copious amount of over-leveled players

A player's opinion on Diablo 4 PvP (Image via r/diablo)

Players are complaining about the presence of Level 90+ XP players in PvP, as this disintegrates the game's system. For example, a Reddit user has explicitly cited his opinion online as he is requesting the developers to change PvP to get level 90+ players out of low World Tiers.

The prime issue here is that low-level players are being matched with high-level players who have completed the game multiple times and are sitting on PvP combat for World Tiers 1-3. Hence, this creates a mass disparity as, evidently, players of Level 90 and above will wipe the floor with players sitting at significantly lower levels.

Diablo @Diablo



The first episode of Diablo Dungeon Crawl with



youtu.be/99QbDBHA3y4 @ChloeGMoretz is ready to face the demonic legions of #DiabloIV The first episode of Diablo Dungeon Crawl with @KhleoThomas is out now. .@ChloeGMoretz is ready to face the demonic legions of #DiabloIV 💀🔥The first episode of Diablo Dungeon Crawl with @KhleoThomas is out now. youtu.be/99QbDBHA3y4 https://t.co/SSgHFMuTaK

Players who have not yet completed the campaign have not yet unlocked the rewards and benefits of Capstone Dungeons and subsequent loot from more difficult World Tiers. Hence, they are not equipped with the best gear to begin with.

Apart from gear and XP Level, the biggest difference maker is the absence of the Paragon Board mechanic in Diablo 4 for players who have not yet reached Level 50. However, higher-level players have not only unlocked it but already made their entire builds based on it. Hence, it is impossible for lower-level players to defeat them.

The Dynamic Leveling in Diablo 4 works only for PvE combat. However, fans want this feature with more fluidity during PvP matches too. Action RPGs have recently implemented the involvement of PvP in their games; however, very few have actually succeeded in the process.

A player's solution to this problem (Image via r/diablo)

People were having fun with Elden Ring PvPs when it first came out, even after having certain issues that needed fixing. Hence, players hope Blizzard will do it too and listen to them to make the PvP environment a well-balanced experience. Hence, following the footsteps of Elden Ring has been one of the most popular solutions from the players of Diablo 4 for the underlying issues in the game's matchmaking mechanic.

That said, Blizzard is one of the most perceptive and active gaming franchises, and they are expected to fix this issue sooner or later in an upcoming patch.

Poll : 0 votes