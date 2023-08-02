5 tips that will help you reach level 100 in Diablo 4 easily

With the release of Season of the Malignant in July, Diablo 4 players are diligently attempting to access the seasonal end-game content by speedrunning the whole game. Level 100 is the maximum level you can reach, and the prestige and glory that comes with achieving it can actually make headlines. Moreover, your level is pretty much tied to your character strength, so it is perfectly understandable why this feat is sought after by many.

There are a lot of ways to earn XP in the game. In fact, simply progressing through Diablo 4 the regular way allows you to rack up significant amounts of XP. However, there are a lot of things that those looking for a challenge can do to speed up the entire process. Read this article if you want to achieve the game's max level immediately.

Diablo 4 guide: 5 tips on how to reach level 100 easily

1) Focus on the main story while completing side quests

Quests in Diablo 4 reward you with significant XP (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The main story quests in Diablo 4 are not only engaging but also provide a significant amount of XP as you progress. To level up efficiently, prioritize the main story while simultaneously completing side quests and world events.

This will ensure a steady flow of XP, allowing you to reach higher levels in a shorter time. Additionally, following the main story introduces you to essential game mechanics, areas, and boss fights, setting a solid foundation for your character's growth.

Even those who don't fancy reading through plots and storylines can delve into these tasks, which are worthwhile because of the amount of XP and in-game information you can gather.

2) Make the most of Renown rewards

You can collect Renown rewards from your characters in Eternal Realm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Before delving into Season 1 content, ensure you've collected all Renown rewards from your previous Eternal Realm characters. These rewards can grant bonus XP that will significantly boost your early leveling process, especially if you've explored the map and found Altars of Lilith.

Obtaining Renown rewards is a great way to kickstart your leveling journey, potentially propelling you to level 7 right from the beginning.

3) Utilize XP-boosting Elixirs from the Alchemist

Craft elixirs to help you gain additional XP (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you've unlocked the Alchemist merchant at level 10, take advantage of XP-boosting Elixirs. These Elixirs increase your XP gain by 5% for 30 minutes, and they are easy to craft using common plant materials found while exploring the world. Keep an ample supply of Elixirs at hand and use them during your questing and dungeon runs to maximize your XP gains during crucial leveling moments.

You can also read more about the best leveling elixirs in the game and how to obtain them.

4) Team up with friends and utilize party XP bonuses

Form a party with your friends to boost XP (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Embrace the multiplayer aspect of Diablo 4 and team up with friends or join random players in a party. Doing so will grant you a 5% XP bonus just by being near another player in the open world.

However, when you form a party with friends, the XP boost doubles to a significant 10%, greatly accelerating your leveling progress. Multiplayer gameplay not only enhances the fun factor but also allows you to tackle challenging content more efficiently.

5) Grind Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier 3 and beyond

Running Nightmare Dungeons are a great way to farm XP (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As you reach level 50, it's time to shift your focus to Nightmare Dungeons, which provide the best source of XP in the endgame. Adjust the game difficulty to World Tier 3 and continue grinding these dungeons until you reach levels 65-70.

Once you've achieved this, complete the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon to unlock World Tier 4, which grants another substantial XP bonus. Keep grinding Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier 4 until you finally reach Level 100.