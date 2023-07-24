All Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant quests

Diablo 4 Season 1 has finally arrived, and it is packed with seasonal quests for players to enjoy. These quests are important as they walk you through the different new features in the Seasonal Realm. Season of the Malignant has introduced some of the best mechanics in the game, which brought massive changes in the gear and farming system. The most notable one is the launch of Malignant Hearts, which are obtainable gems that offer powerful effects.

Season 1 also features new storylines that you can explore early in the season by completing the seasonal quests. Currently, there are nine missions under the Season questline, which will introduce you to the new Malignant Hearts system.

All seasonal quests in Diablo 4 Season 1

1) Burning From Within

This is the first quest you will encounter in Season of the Malignant. You will be tasked with saving a man named Cormond from a strange demon. He will eventually teach you how what Malignant Hearts are and how you can capture them.

2) A Plague of Hatred

You will be asked to meet Cormond outside of Orbei, where he will teach you how to make Invokers. He will also show you how to employ them on the Malignant Outgrowths you find inside Malignant Tunnels.

3) Holding Back the Flood

Complete Season Journey Chapters 1 and 2 to finish this questline (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You only need to finish the two chapters of Season Journey to complete this task. Listed below are the things you need to do to progress through this mission. After completing all these, you can proceed to the next task.

Season Journey Chapter 1:

Obtain15 Gallowvine

Obtain a Malignant Heart

Clear any dungeon

Finish a world event

Clear three dungeons in Fractured Peaks

Clear a cellar

Finish five priority or side missions

Obtain a Whispering Key

Salvage items at the blacksmith

Season Journey Chapter 2:

Clear10 cellars

Obtain three Malignant Hearts

Defeat a stronghold

Craft Chipped gem

Finish five Malignant Tunnels

Reach level 25

Obtain 15 Demon Hearts

Change your character appearance five times

Interact with 10 Waypoints on the map

Upgrade two items

Upgrade your potion to Minor

4) Answers in the Ashes

In this mission, you are tasked with meeting Cormond in the monastery and discovering the Crypts of Orbei. Here you will learn the truth about the Cages of Binding and defeat Varshan the Consumed.

5) A Prayer for Salvation

To learn more about the Cages of Binding, Cormond will ask you to collect three things from Hawezar strongholds and dungeons.

You don't need to clear the Stronghold and Dungeon to obtain these things. You just have to travel to the location, take the object, and then leave. However, these Strongholds are between levels 35 and 40, so it is suggested to level up first before you head into these locations.

6) Hope's Guardian

Fissure of Malice is located in Fractured Peaks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This mission has three objectives you need to fulfill. First, you have to clear one of the Malignant tunnels called the Fissure of Malice. Second, you head over and clear another Malignant tunnel called the Den of the Blighted, which can be found in Hawezar. Lastly, you need to complete Chapter 3 of the Season Journey.

7) Ruins of the Faith

You will be instructed to meet Cormond at the Zakarum Ruins to conduct some research as part of this mission. You two will look for additional information and a means of rescuing Varshan. Additionally, you will be tasked with gathering statues.

8) The Cold Hard Truth

To complete this mission, you must defeat the Velkhova Malignant Enemies to enter the Velkhova Church Undercroft, where Cormond will execute a ritual to face Varshan the Consumed.

9) A Merciful Fate

Obtain the Invoker of Varshan by completing the season quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This is the last mission of Part 1 of the Season 1 questline, where you will be tasked with meeting Cormond to obtain the Invoker of Varshan recipe. Completing this questline will also reward you with the Malignant Purifier title.