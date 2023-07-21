Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant: All Seasonal Journey Rewards, Chapters, Objectives, and more

Diablo 4 Season 1, Season of the Malignant, is now live. Players finally have the chance to get their hands on the various Seasonal Journey Rewards by completing the objectives in the different chapters.

Seasonal Journeys are side quests and tasks that you can go about completing as you progress through the new batch of content. They are usually very simple missions. However, they will help you get your hands on a fair bit of free loot and rewards.

There are seven chapters in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant, each coming with its own set of objectives and rewards.

Today’s Diablo 4 guide goes over all the chapters and missions that are currently available in the new seasonal content and the rewards that you will be able to obtain from them.

All Seasonal Journey Objectives and Rewards in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Here is the list of all the chapters in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant, along with the list of objectives and rewards that they offer:

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 1 Objectives

Here are all the objectives for the first chapter of the new seasonal content:

Den of Evil

Complete any Dungeon found on your map.

Heart of Corruption

Collect a Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Into the Frozen Dark

Complete 3 Dungeons in Fractured Peaks.

Keeper of the Keys

Collect a Whispering Key, sold at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Kind Stranger

Complete 5 priority or side quests.

The Hangman's Garden

Collect 15 Gallowvine, found nearly anywhere.

Trouble in the Wilds

Complete a World Event found on your map.

Waste Not

Salvage 10 Normal items at the Blacksmith.

What Lurks Below

Complete 1 Cellar.

These missions are pretty easy to complete. However, you might face trouble with Trouble in the Wilds as you will have to finish a World Event to complete it.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 1 Seasonal Journey Rewards

Here are all the rewards that you will get for completing all the objectives in the first chapter of the new Seasonal content:

First Journey Cache (contains herbs and jewelry)

Ancestral Charge Aspect (Barbarian)

Subterranean Aspect (Druid)

Gore Quills Aspect (Necromancer)

Pestilent Points Aspect (Rogue)

Searing Wards Aspect (Sorcerer)

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 2 Objectives

Here are the objectives for Chapter 2 of Season of the Malignant:

A Torch in the Depths

Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

A Warrior of Taste

Change your gear's appearance 5 times at the Wardrobe.

Baptized in Blood

Reach level 25.

Finer Clarity

Upgrade your potion to Minor at the Alchemist.

Gemcutter

Craft any Chipped gem at the Jeweler.

Lighting the Way

Interact with 10 waypoints for faster travel to new places.

Ruins Reclaimed

Conquer a Stronghold.

Spit and Polish

Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

Stopping the Spread

Collect 3 Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Undertaker

Complete 10 Cellars.

Vivisector

Collect 15 Demon Hearts found from killing Demons or in Cellars.

Completing all of these tasks will take a fair bit of exploration from your end. However, like with the first chapter, these objectives are not hard to complete.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 2 Seasonal Journey Rewards

Here are the rewards for completing all the objectives in Chapter 2:

Second Journey Cache (contains Scattered Prisms and jewelry)

Bold Chieftain's Aspect (Barbarian)

Exposed Flesh Aspect (Necromancer)

Shockwave Aspect (Druid)

Surprise Aspect (Rogue)

Frozen Orbit Aspect (Sorcerer)

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 3 Objectives

The Seasonal Journey Objectives for Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant are as follows:

A Master at Work

Complete 5 World Events with Mastery.

Champion of the Lost

Conquer 5 Strongholds.

Corruption Cleansed

Complete 5 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Exceptional Potency

Upgrade your Potion to Moderate at the Alchemist.

Grim Reward

Obtain 10 Caches from the Tree of Whispers, earned by completing Whispers.

Hunter's Whisper

Complete 10 Whispers, available after reaching a certain point in or completing the Campaign.

Purging the Plague

Use Wrathful malignant invoker in a Malignant Tunnel after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Risk and Reward

Buy 5 items from the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Shards of the Fiends

Collect 5 Scattered Prisms found from killing world bosses or treasure goblins.

Steel from Iron

Upgrade two items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

Touching the Eternal

Unlock 4 Aspects in the Codex of Power by completing Dungeons.

Transfer of Power

Imprint an Aspect at the Occultist.

Wonders Distilled

Craft 5 Elixirs of any time at the Alchemist.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 3 Seasonal Journey Rewards

Here are the rewards for Chapter 3 of Season of the Malignant:

Third Journey Cache (contains Legendary Salvage and jewelry)

Encroaching Wrath Aspect (Barbarian)

Dire Wolf's Aspect (Druid)

Decay Aspect (Necromancer)

Imitated Imbuement Aspect (Rogue)

Unbroken Tether Aspect (Sorcerer)

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 4 Objectives

Here are all the objectives for Chapter 4 of Season of the Malignant:

A Legend at the Forge

Upgrade an item at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

A Trail of Mighty Corpses

Kill 100 Elite Monsters.

A World Apart

Change the World Tier. Look for this on your Map.

Benevolent Wanderer

Complete 25 priority or side quests.

Gifts of the Ancients

Unlock 15 Aspects in the Codex of Power by completing Dungeons.

Hardened by Battle

Reach level 50.

Heartrender

Collect 10 Malignant Hearts, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

Legacy of the Sanctuary

Equip a Legendary item in every slot.

Miracles of Alchemy

Craft 10 Elixirs at the Alchemist.

Quelled Hatred

Purify 1,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for this on your Map.

The Father's Gate

Complete the Cathedral of Light to unlock the Nightmare World Tier.

The Stuff of Legends

Collect 5 Coiling Wards found by salvaging Legendary Armor.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 4 Seasonal Journey Rewards

Here are the Chapter 4 rewards:

Fourth Journey Cache (contains Malignant Hearts, Forgotten Souls, and jewelry)

Earthquake Aspect (Barbarian)

Lightning Dancer's Aspect (Druid)

Coldbringer's Aspect (Necromancer)

Umbrous Aspect (Rogue)

Gravitational Aspect (Sorcerer)

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 5 Objectives

Here are the objectives for Chapter 5 of Season of the Malignant:

A Boon in the Tide

Open 1 Tortured Gift of any kind during a Helltide.

Cut the First Ear

Kill another player in PvP.

Exceeded Potential

Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 4 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons.

Keymaster

Craft 2 Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist.

Prophecy Manifest

Open a Tortured Gift of Mysteries during a Helltide.

Restored Glory

Upgrade 2 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

Scourge of the Malignant

Complete 15 Malignant Tunnels, available after completing or skipping the Campaign.

The Depths of Fear

Use 5 Nightmare Sigils to empower dungeons, and then complete them.

The Paragon's Path

Unlock 15 Paragon nodes after reaching level 50 by using Paragon points.

Wrath's Beating Heart

Acquire a Wrathful Malignant Heart, available after completing or skipping the campaign.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 5 Seasonal Journey Rewards

Listed below are all the rewards for Chapter 5:

Fifth Journey Cache (Has late-game resources, Nightmare Sigils, and Fine Jewelry)

Craven Aspect (Universal)

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 6 Objectives

The objectives for Chapter 6 Seasonal Journey are as follows:

A Fiend Brought Low

Kill a World Boss in Nightmare.

Ancestral Artisan

Upgrade 3 items at the Blacksmith or Jeweler.

Crown to Foot

Imprint 10 Aspects at the Occultist.

Lilith's Undoing

Purify 5,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for these on your Map.

No Mere Mortal

Unlock a Legendary Paragon node after reaching level 50 by using Paragon points.

Pilgrimage of Nightmares

Complete a Tier 15 Nightmare Dungeon.

Reaching for Greatness

Improve a Paragon Glyph to rank 20 after finishing Nightmare Dungeons.

Tempered by Hellfire

Reach level 75.

The Gathering Fires

Acquire 1,000 Cinders during Helltides in Nightmare.

Threshold of Damnation

Complete the Fallen Temple to unlock the Torment World Tier.

Wrath's Vengeance

Defeat the Nightmare Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 6 Seasonal Journey Rewards

The Chapter 6 rewards for Season of the Malignant are as follows:

Sixth Journey Cache (Will provide late-game resources, Nightmare Sigils and Fine Jewelry)

Audacity Aspect (Universal)

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 7 Objectives

The final chapter of the new seasonal content will boast the following objectives:

Anointed Immortal

Reach level 100.

Blessed Mother Departed

Kill the Echo of Lilith in the Archives of Issalia in Torment.

Heads of the Snake

Kill 5 Helltide Commanders during Helltides.

Lord of the Nightmares

Complete a Tier 43 Nightmare Dungeon.

Mephisto's Bane

Purify 10,000 Seeds of Hatred in hostile areas. Look for these on your Map.

Shattered Fiends

Kill 15 World Bosses in Torment.

The Spoils of Hell

Open 3 Tortured Gifts of Mysteries during Helltides.

Wrath's Dying Breath

Defeat the Tormented Echo of Varshan after completing the seasonal storyline.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Chapter 7 Seasonal Journey Rewards

The final chapter will only give you one reward:

Seventh Journey Cache

The cache will contain the following:

Contains late-game resources

Jewelry

Scroll of Amnesia (Refunds all allocated Skill and Paragon Points)

Players will have till October 9, 2023, to complete all the objectives and get the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Seasonal Journey loot, as that is when Season 1 ends for all regions.