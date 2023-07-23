How to craft the Vicious Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

With the Season of the Malignant recently started, Diablo 4 players have begun building new characters from scratch and completing various seasonal activities. As you strive to end the newest form of corruption called Malignance, you must learn to use various new mechanics. One is the Malignant Invoker crafting, which is essential in Season 1.

With much more to dive deep into, Diablo 4 Season 1 is full of surprises. This article explains how to craft the Vivicous Malignant Invoker in Season of the Malignant.

Exploring the Malignant Invokers in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Crafting the Vicious Malignant Invoker in Season of the Malignant (Image via Sportskeeda/Blizzard Entertainment)

Malignant Invokers are special items you must craft to face certain enemies at the end of a Malignant Tunnel in Season 1. As mentioned earlier, there are several new mechanics that you will have to engage in to diligently progress in Season of the Malignant.

Malignant Tunnels are the newest forms of dungeons added in Season 1 of the action RPG. As you must farm hearts and ichors in the game, these Tunnels are a great spot. Ultimately, you will need an Invoker to face these enemies to gain the rewards.

In Diablo 4 Season 1, there are three specific types of Malignant Invokers you can craft — Brutal, Devious, and Vicious Malignant Invoker. Each enemy type requires one of these specific Invokers to be activated. Hence, crafting them is not optional if you wish to explore everything in Season of the Malignant.

Crafting the Vicious Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4

Like all Malignant Invokers in the game, you must head to one of the many Cormond's Workbenches scattered across Sanctuary to craft the Vicious Malignant Invoker. These are the research podiums of a prime NPC in Season of the Malignant named Cormond.

They are mainly used for research on the Corrupted Malignance that plagues Sanctuary. Hence, you can craft these Invokers quite easily here. Crafting the Vicious Malignant Invoker will allow you to invoke a powerful Vicious Malignant enemy from the xanthous Malignant Pustules found within Malignant Tunnels.

To craft the Vicious Malignant Invoker, you will need the following ingredients:

20 Devious Malignant Ichor 20 Brutal Malignant Ichor 50 Vicious Malignant Ichor

After you have acquired them, traverse to any workbench (you can find one inside Kyovashad) and interact with it. It will open a menu that will allow you to craft these Invokers. Select the Vicious Malignant Invoker, and if you have all the necessary ingredients, you can easily craft it by paying 1,000 gold.