How to craft the Brutal Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

The Season of the Malignant has just gone live, as Diablo 4 players begin making their way into the newly corrupted Sanctuary with their new characters. After ending the reign of Lilith, a new wanderer must rise to end the Malignance. However, a fair amount of new mechanics are involved in the season to get your head around.

One of them is the Malignant Invoker crafting that is highly essential for invoking strong enemies inside Malignant Tunnels in Diablo 4 Season 1.

Malignant Invokers in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Brutal Malignant Invoker crafting (Image via Sportskeeda/Blizzard Entertainment)

As mentioned, several new mechanics are introduced in Season of the Malignant. Hence, as a player, you might have to get used to the various ways of crafting new items, such as Malignant Invokers, Caged Hearts, and Crafted Cache.

However, once you start cleaning out Malignant Tunnels, which are basically dungeons involving certain new additions, you will notice that, in the end, a special room is unlocked that will require you to invoke a certain enemy. This is where you will have to use your Malignant Invokers.

Three specific Malignant Invokers can be crafted in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. Depending on the type needed to invoke the monster, you can craft Brutal, Vicious, and Devious Malignant Invokers. Here, we will focus on the Brutal Malignant Invoker.

Crafting the Brutal Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4

To craft the Brutal Malignant Invoker, you must make your way to any of the Cormond's Workbenches scattered around the waypoints in Sanctuary. These are the research podiums of Cormond, the first major NPC you interact with in Season of the Malignant.

As he uses these for Malignant Research, you can use them to craft your Malignant Invokers. Crafting the Brutal Malignant Invoker will allow you to invoke a Brutal Malignant enemy from the indigo Malignant Pustules inside the Tunnels.

To craft the Brutal Malignant Invoker, you will need the following ingredients:

20 Vicious Malignant Ichor 20 Devious Malignant Ichor 20 Brutal Malignant Ichor

Once you have acquired them, head to any workbench (you can find one inside Kyovashad) and interact with it. It will open a menu to craft these invokers. Select the Brutal Malignant Invoker, and if you have all the necessary ingredients, you can easily craft it by paying 1,000 gold.