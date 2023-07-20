Diablo 4 "Queued for login" error: How to fix, possible causes, and more

The Season of the Malignant is finally here, as Diablo 4 fans are highly excited about this title's first season and its attractive content. However, the login queue in this game is preventing people from enjoying it. Many players have already reported high waiting times in this action RPG, which comes accompanied by an error code that says "Queued for login." This article is here to suggest fixes for this problem.

The long waiting times for logging in were a prevalent issue in the past, too, when Diablo 4 was just released on June 6, 2023. However, Blizzard was swift enough to fix the issue, which is expected to be done in this case too.

How long are queue times in Diablo 4?

Many players are stuck on this screen (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

When the game was first released as an open beta, many fans complained about the long queue times and login issues. So much so the message "Queued for login" became an eyesore. However, this issue was still prevalent when the full version of this game was released in June.

Hence, it can be taken that the Diablo servers need some respite before being fully functional for seamless gaming. This is why Blizzard always makes the gaming experience smoother and faster right after an update's release, as was done with the Season of the Malignant patch.

Hence, it can be concluded that although the queue times are generally long when something new is released, it quickly gets mediated. That said, you will have to wait for a good three to seven minutes before you can log in to Diablo 4.

What are the possible causes, and how to fix this problem

Thinking about the possible causes, the only answer that comes to mind concerns server issues. More often than not, your location and regional timing come into play here, as some places experience a new game or an update before others. This creates an unprecedented queue before you can experience the game.

However, if you are thinking about fixes, there are not many available for this Diablo 4 problem. Keep in mind that this is entirely a result of server issues. That means most of your unconventional methods of fixing games go right out of the window. Hence, the most reasonable and logical thing you can do is to, well, wait so that the queue is exhausted a bit.

However, there is a considerable chance that your internet connection is holding you back from enjoying the latest season. Quickly have a look at your Ethernet cable, your Wi-Fi router/modem, or any other method through which you use your internet connection. Make sure that it is running normally.

Then restart your system and try to log in again. This might just do the trick for you and help you enjoy Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.