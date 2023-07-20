Diablo 4 server maintenance schedule for July 20: Performance fixes for patch 1.1.0a Season of the Malignant

The Diablo 4 servers will be going through a live maintenance schedule today, July 20, 2023, from 7 am PDT as the developers look to address some of the bugs introduced in patch 1.1.0a. The patch update introduced Season 1, Season of Malignant content to the game. However, players will be able to access the fresh batch of content after the season officially goes live later today.

Hence, ahead of the Season of the Malignant’s official access time, Blizzard wants to smoothen out some of the performance issues that currently seem to exist in the game.

Diablo 4 patch 1.1.0a was a rather big one, and along with new seasonal content, the update also introduced balance changes to all the classes in the game. There were nerfs and buffs across the board as the classes got balanced for the new Malignant Heart feature. Hence, it will not be all that surprising if the game ends up with a good amount of bugs post-patch.

Diablo 4 July 20 server maintenance start time

Diablo @Diablo

Season of the Malignant is coming to pic.twitter.com/M6mWZbcJYv Slay the corrupted and harness their power.Season of the Malignant is coming to #DiabloIV on July 20th 🩸

As mentioned, the servers will be going through live maintenance today, July 20, 2023, starting from 7 am PDT. While the servers will not be taken down, you might have issues maintaining a stable connection to the server during the maintenance period.

Diablo 4 July 20 maintenance schedule for Season of the Malignant

The server maintenance will be for around two-and-a-half hours and is expected to come to an end on July 20, 2023, at 10:30 am PDT. However, it might last longer depending on how well the maintenance goes for the developers.

Diablo 4 Season 1, Season of the Malignant release time today, July 20

While patch 1.1.0a was up for preload, the seasonal content itself was not accessible by players. Season 1, Season of the Malignant will drop today, right after the server maintenance. Hence, you can expect to start with your new seasonal character today at 10:30 am PDT.

However, much of this will depend on how well maintenance is going, so you might have to wait a bit longer to get into the season if Blizzard has to fix unexpected performance issues.