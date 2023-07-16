All Malignant Heart types in Diablo 4 revealed so far

Malignant Hearts are a new addition to Diablo 4. These items are set to go live in the first season of the game, which is called the Season of the Malignant. These Malignant Hearts are tied to the storyline and can be used by players. The developers introduced the concept of these hearts during the dev stream, where they delved into the new season.

Considering that Blizzard will be following the seasonal model in this live service title, developers will introduce new mechanics and features almost every season. With that said, here are all the Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts revealed so far.

All variants of Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts for Season of the Malignant

These Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts are expected to function like gems in the game. This means players can socket them onto their gear, adding an additional layer to the already layered build crafting feature in the game. With that said, here are the four different types of Malignant Hearts Blizzard has revealed so far:

Vicious Heart: This heart can be picked up from Vicious Malignant enemies in the game. When infused with a piece of gear, these grant additional offensive power to the user.

This heart can be picked up from Vicious Malignant enemies in the game. When infused with a piece of gear, these grant additional offensive power to the user. Brutal Heart: Just like the first heart on this list, this one also drops from Brutal Malignant enemies, boosting the user's defensive power.

Just like the first heart on this list, this one also drops from Brutal Malignant enemies, boosting the user's defensive power. Devious Heart: This heart drops from Devious Malignant enemies in Diablo 4 and increases the utility power of the user.

This heart drops from Devious Malignant enemies in Diablo 4 and increases the utility power of the user. Wrathful Heart: This is the strongest of the four hearts in the game and can be rare. Although the exact spawns of these hearts are currently unknown, they can amplify the power of any build and make it absolutely broken.

Although one can farm the different types of Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts individually, they'll also have to farm for appropriate pieces of gear. These hearts are highly specific in nature, and gear pieces must have a color matching the heart players want to use with it.

It's unclear if players will be able to change the color of a socket on a gear piece, but if the mechanic does exist, it will be a costly affair. Furthermore, the developers have also stated there will be 32 different types of Malignant Hearts. However, they've just revealed four at this point. This could imply that these four types will have eight different subtypes each.

Season of the Malignant is set to go live on July 20 and will introduce a completely new storyline. The seasonal content will be available to all players irrespective of the edition they've purchased. However, they must complete the campaign before embarking upon the seasonal storyline.