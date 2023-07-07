What is a Malignant Heart in Diablo 4?

Blizzard just announced the new season of Diablo 4. Called the Season of the Malignant, it will follow a brand new storyline that picks up after the main campaign. As a part of this new crusade, players will come across a new item known as a Malignant Heart, which is being dubbed as immensely powerful in the game.

Interestingly, Blizzard is introducing new items in the game so early after release. Not only will it allow players to make new builds, they will also get to go ahead and explore different playstyles.

How to get a Malignant Heart in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

When you're exploring the world of the Season of the Malignant, there's a chance you will come across Malignant enemies. Not only will they have the name Malignant hovering over their health bar, they will also have growths on them.

After defeating them, you can interact with the Malignant Heats they drop with a Cage of Binding. Once you've captured this heart in a Cage of Binding, you will attract more Malignant enemies to your location, including a more powerful Malignant Elite. Once you've defeated this enemy, you will bag yourself a Malignant Heart.

Alternatively, you can also head into an area known as a Malignant Tunnel. This region is believed to only be present in the Seasonal Realm. Inside these tunnels, you can focus on the Malignant Heart of your choice. However, you won't have to interact with this like you had to with the other hearts that randomly drop into the open world.

How to use a Malignant Heart in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

A Malignant Heart functions a lot like a gem. There are a total of 32 different Malignant Hearts you will be able to come across in the game. They will, however, be classified into three different colors.

These hearts can be socketed onto the rings and amulets only. Furthermore, it's also believed that you can socket these Malignant Hearts on Uniques. Considering how broken the uniques are in the game, these hearts will make items even more powerful in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.

Will the Malignant Hearts drop in the Eternal Realm in Diablo 4?

Since the Malignant Hearts are related to the Season of the Malignant, they won't be available in the Eternal Realm. Moreover, to access these hearts, you must complete the campaign before accessing any seasonal items.

