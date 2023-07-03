How to craft better Jewels in Diablo 4

Getting your hands on better Jewels is one of the best ways to min-maxing your character for the late game in Diablo 4. While you will receive a lot of Gems as the narrative starts, you will unfortunately not be able to acquire better and upgraded Jewels right away. Jewels will allow you to maximize your damage with the help of crit modifiers or improve the amount of sustain and defense that you have during a fight.

They are key when it comes to having an easier time in World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. This is why many in the community are in hot pursuit of getting their hands on better Jewels for their armor and weapon slots.

However, there is a fair amount of confusion amongst fans as to how they can go about crafting better Jewels in the RPG. Hence, today’s Diablo 4 guide will go over some of the things you need to do to increase your Gem crafting level.

How to easily increase your Gem crafting level in Diablo 4

To be able to craft better Jewels in Diablo 4, you will first be required to increase your Gem crafting level in the game. You will be able to unlock the jewel crafting level in stages, which is tied to your level progression. You will be able to upgrade the crafting level during the following stages of your journey in Sanctuary:

Level 20: Level 20 is when you unlock the Jeweler in Kyovashad. The NPC will allow you to upgrade the base Jewels that you have collected thus far to more powerful versions. Make sure to have the required amount of duplicates for the upgrade to happen. You will now be able to turn Chipped Gems into Crude variants

Level 40: The next milestone you will have to reach in Diablo 4 will be to get to level 40. Once you reach it, you will be able to turn Crude Gems into Full Jewels.

Level 50: At character level 50, you will be able to turn all your Full Jewels into Flawless Gems.

Level 60: The final milestone is level 60, and now you will be able to turn Flawless Gems into Royal Gems.

How to add more Gem Slots to Gears in Diablo 4

To maximize the effectiveness of your build, you will be required to increase the amount of Gem Slots that the weapons and armor in the game come with.

You will be able to add more slots by spending a good chunk of your Gold at the Jeweler along with the resource known as Scattered Prisms.

Every Jewel or Gem has a different bonus effect when placed in a Weapon, Armor, or Amulet. It allows you to customize your character in a way that best fits your playstyle.

