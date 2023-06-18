Ring of Mendeln in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

There are various Unique builds that Necromancers can opt for in Diablo 4, with a few emphasizing making the most of the resurrected dead that the class can tap into. This is why Unique gear like the Ring of Mendeln is one of the most sought-after items in the game for Necromancer mains. The item applies a Unique modifier to the class, allowing them to have a Lucky Hit effect if they have seven or more Minions active.

When Lucky Hit procs, your Minions are empowered, causing each of their next attacks to explore and deal a certain amount of damage based on level, which is why it is unsurprising why the Ring of Mendeln is popular amongst Necromancer mains. However, obtaining the item is easier than it sounds.

This Diablo 4 guide reviews how to acquire the Ring of Mendeln in the game and its Unique effects and Affixes.

How to easily get the Necromancer’s Ring of Mendeln in Diablo 4

The Ring of Mendeln is a Unique gear for the Necromancer in Diablo 4. There is no definite way of obtaining the item in the game apart from spending time defeating Elite enemies and opening chests. There is a fair bit of RNG involved in acquiring it as a drop, and based on your luck, you might have to spend hours completing end-game content before finally acquiring it.

However, before you get Unique items in the game, you must first unlock World Tier 3 along with the Nightmare Difficulty. This will happen much later in your progression, and you can unlock them by completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon on Veteran difficulty.

Fortunately, you can increase the drop chance of Unique Items like the Ring of Mendeln by playing Diablo 4 in World Level 4. This is because the game’s loot scaling makes it such that the drop chances of Unique items increase as the difficulty gets higher.

Necromancer’s Ring of Mendeln Unique effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Below are the Unique effects and Affixes for the Ring of Mendeln:

Unique Effect:

When you have seven or more Minions, you gain Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to empower all of your Minions, causing the next attack from each to explode for [X] Physical damage.

Affixes:

+Cold Resistance

+Shadow Resistance

+Lucky Hit Chance

+Minion Attack Speed

+Minion Health

+Thorns

The Ring of Mendeln lets Necromancer minions have a much bigger impact when clearing out large enemy mobs. It even makes it considerably easier to complete some of the toughest encounters in the game.

