Diablo 4 Helltide: Spawn time, rewards, and more

Diablo 4 has one of the best campaigns in the entire series. However, the real fun begins once the entire campaign is over. After defeating the Lilith and saving Sanctuary from imminent destruction, one can finally access the real endgame stages. From encountering world bosses to participating in Nightmare dungeons, many activities finally become available.

The Diablo 4 Helltide regions are a part of the endgame activities. These are time-gated activities and offer some of the best rewards. Having said that, here's everything players need to know about the Helltide regions.

Is there a Diablo 4 Helltide tracker?

Yes, a Diablo 4 Helltide tracker exists within the game itself. Whenever there's a new Helltide region, you will receive a notification on the map. Not only will the map tell you where the region is, it will also mention the duration of the event.

Usually, a new Helltide region spawns every two and a half hours in the game. The event lasts for around an hour after it has spawned. What's more interesting is that it's a global event, so every player in your session can participate without having to join your party.

How to identify a Helltide region in Diablo 4

It's fairly easy to identify a Diablo 4 Helltide region. When you open the map, if you spot a blood-red region, you'll recognize it as the very spot where this special activity is available. Upon making your way to it, you will come across really difficult monsters and some amazing rewards.

Furthermore, Helltide regions are the only way to get your hands on rare crafting materials like the Fiend Rose. Now, whenever you complete any event in the region or defeat monsters, you will receive a currency known as Abberant Cinders.

However, you must meet two specific conditions before unlocking the Helltide regions. First of all, you will have to complete the campaign. After that, you will have to reach World Tier 3. Helltides are available in World Tier 3 and above only.

How to use Aberrant Cinders

Whenever you're in a Helltide region, you will come across multiple chests. Upon approaching these chests, you will see a small symbol floating on top of them. These symbols signify the gear that can be acquired from these chests. Each gear type will cost you a specific amount of Aberrant Cinders.

Tortured Gifts of Protection - 75 Aberrant Cinders

Tortured Gifts of Weponry - 150 Aberrant Cinders

Tortured Gifts of Jewellery - 125 Aberrant Cinders

Tortured Gifts of Mystery - 175 Aberrant Cinders

However, you need to remember that these Aberrant Cinders in Diablo 4 are not transferrable. If you still have some left, they'll expire, and your Aberrant Cinders count will return to zero when you enter the next Helltide region. Also, if you die in a Helltide zone, you will lose some of this currency.

