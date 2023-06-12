Diablo 4 World Boss guide: Spawn time, locations, how to beat, and more

World Bosses offer the hardest challenges you can encounter in Diablo 4. These entities are part of the endgame content and are available daily for a limited time. Unlike main or side quests, you can’t take on these creatures whenever you want. Moreover, certain restrictions are associated with the in-game progress you must make before taking on these extreme challenges, making the entire system quite confusing.

The spawn times of World Bosses have puzzled many, even veterans of the Diablo series. Read on to learn more about these creatures and how many of them are available in Diablo 4. The article also discusses when they're likely to spawn and some basic strategies you can use against them.

What is the World Boss spawn time in Diablo 4?

When a World Boss presents itself in this game, that's its spawn time. There’s no specific time when these mega-strong foes can be found in the game.

That said, it has been discovered that a new entity in this category spawns after every six hours (real-time), and you can defeat a maximum of four of them in a single day. However, there’s no sure-shot way of knowing which boss will appear. This is because the title presents them randomly.

That said, a small trick will make it easier for you to keep track of when one of these formidable foes is likely to appear: complete the campaign. While this isn’t necessary, you’ll unlock Whispers of the Dead once the main storyline ends. This will enable a timer that appears 30 minutes before a World Boss spawns in the game.

Disclaimer: This list will be updated as more names are added in future updates.

Where do world bosses spawn in Diablo 4?

There are five locations within the game where these bosses can spawn. Here’s the complete list:

The Crucible, Fractured Peaks

Caen Adar, Scosglen

Saraan Caldera, Dry Steppes

Seared Basin, Khejistan

Fields of Desecration, Hawezar

Do note that there’s no sure-shot telling beforehand where among these locations a boss might appear. Its spawn will be completely random. Moreover, the same enemy can present itself in two places on the same day.

Who are the Diablo 4 world bosses, and how can they be beaten?

As of writing, three different bosses spawn in the game.

Wandering Death: Arguably the slowest, Wandering Death's abilities can be predicted before they’re used. The main damage is caused by this entity's ultimate, Negation Beam, which can cause immense harm. If you’re running a ranged build, defeating Wandering Death shouldn’t be difficult. If you’re using a melee class, consider using skills like its ultimate.

Avarice: Contrary to popular opinions, Avarice can be beaten solo, but it’s incredibly difficult to do. This is due to its high health pool and ability to unlock different stages, making the entity harder to kill.

The best tactic against Avarice is to use Crowd Control moves and fill up its Stagger bar. Subsequently, this foe will become immobile for 12 seconds, which is the best chance for players deal damage to it. However, it’s also mandatory to dodge moves like Portal Charge, which can cause instant death.

Ashava: Ashava is another World Boss who can be countered using Crowd Control moves in Diablo 4. The aim is to fill the Stagger bar and make it temporarily immobile. Moreover, it’s important to dodge the poison circles Ashava creates. Stick close to the boss' feet, and you can avoid most of its attacks. Once again, this enemy will be easier to kill in groups.

That’s all there’s to know about the world bosses currently available in Diablo 4.

