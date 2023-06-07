Where to find Avarice in Diablo 4

The Sanctuary in Diablo 4 is filled with multiple world bosses. These bosses appear at specific times and are very difficult to beat. However, once defeated, they drop really good loot, which can often make or break a character in the game. While they can be defeated solo, these encounters are designed to be completed by a group of players working together.

Avarice is one of the few world bosses that you will come across in Diablo 4. Just like the others in the game, he's got a good amount of health and hits like a truck. Here's a quick guide on where to find this world boss and how to defeat him.

Avarice Diablo 4 location

Avarice, the Gold Cursed, is a world boss who spawns in an area known as the Seared Basin in the Kehjistan region. While his spawn intervals are still unclear, you will notice a 30-minute countdown timer before he spawns.

Whenever you see this timer, make your way to the region and wait for him to appear. Once this boss appears, you, along with the other players in your instance, can collectively work to defeat him and pick up all the loot that he drops.

How to defeat Avarice, the Gold Cursed in Diablo 4

Avarice has the ability to spawn Treasure Goblins in Diablo 4 during the course of the encounter. While they may be a good source of gold, it's better if you don't pay any attention to them, at least during the course of the encounter.

This world boss is fairly big in size, so it's best if you stick close to him. His attacks mostly deal a lot of area-of-effect damage, so if you're standing close to him, you will be shielded from these attacks. However, he sometimes drops molten gold on players standing right beneath him, so that's something you need to look out for.

Finally, Avarice can also summon portals and pass through them. Be on the lookout because when he comes out of the portal, he deals a lot of damage. Other than that, there are random mines that keep spawning on the battlefield, so watch out for those as well.

If you see a fallen comrade, don't hesitate to revive them because you will need all the help that you can get during this encounter in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Avarice, the Gold Cursed rewards

Just like every other world boss in the game, Avarice drops high-quality loot and rare gear. He also drops an item known as Scattered Prisms, which is essential when it comes to creating a socket on an item in the game.

The weapons and gear that Avarice drops are absolutely random in nature. However, if you're lucky enough, you might end up getting some legendary items.

