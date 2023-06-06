Where to find Wandering Death in Diablo 4

Wandering Death is one of the many world bosses you will encounter in Diablo 4. These foes usually spawn in specific locations around the map and have a timer on them. These world bosses are considered public activities, and any player in that instance can freely join to help defeat the monster and claim a share of the loot.

Like the other world bosses in Diablo 4, it's slightly hard to solo the Wandering Death. With that said, here's a quick rundown of everything players need to know when it comes to defeating him in the game.

Wandering Death spawns at two locations in Diablo 4

Depending on your level, there are two different areas where the Wandering Death spawns in Diablo 4. He can either spawn at Sarran Caldera in the Dry Steppes region or at the Fields of Desecration in the Hawezar region. Irrespective of where he spawns the loot, the entire fight mechanic remains unchanged.

How to defeat Wandering Death in Diablo 4

Just like most of the bosses, the Wandering Death in Diablo 4 has some specific attacks that he utilizes against enemies. The frequency of these moves increases as his health declines. These attacks are as follows:

Death Beam: This boss fires two death rays from his hands that deal a lot of damage.

Creates an explosive crater in the ground. Death Grasp: The boss shoots two hooks into the ground, uprooting it, and deals damage in the process.

Creates an explosive crater in the ground. Death Grasp: The boss shoots two hooks into the ground, uprooting it, and deals damage in the process.

This boss slams the ground in quick succession. Upon each strike, a wave of spikes rush forward. Death Shout: The boss yells, sending shockwaves across the battlefield.

This boss slams the ground in quick succession. Upon each strike, a wave of spikes rush forward. Death Shout: The boss yells, sending shockwaves across the battlefield.

The boss spawns multiple tornadoes that spin around a specific area and damage any enemy caught in the radius.

Out of all the attacks mentioned above, the final two bits aren't deadly. You will just have to time your movements to deal damage quickly enough. You also need to remember that whenever you stagger this boss, he will summon two spirits. Defeat them before they reach the boss to deal a huge amount of damage.

Having said that, just like every major bossfight, the Wandering Death has a similar health bar. As you go past the red arrows on his health bar, they'll turn grey, and the boss will drop Health Potions. Although the fight gets tougher towards the end, quick movements will prevent it from being prolonged.

Diablo 4 Wandering Death loot and rewards

Apart from the regular loot you will find in the game, the Wandering Death also drops Scattered Prisms. These items can be used to upgrade certain items, making them more effective in battle.

Once you've finished the campaign, you can access and fight world bosses. 15 minutes before the boss spawns, you'll notice a timer on the right side of your screen. Once the countdown is over, the boss will spawn.

