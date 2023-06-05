Where to farm Fiend Rose in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 comprises many intricate mechanics you can leverage to gain the upper hand in the numerous battles across the unforgiving world of Sanctuary. It is natural to feel overwhelmed by the variety of loot you can obtain by slaying foes, making it essential to look out for specific resources that can be crucial to enhance your builds. One such item is Fiend Rose which can be a bit elusive.

While you can obtain Fiend Rose on rare occasions by organically progressing through the game and opening chests, the ideal way to farm for them requires partaking in Helltide events. It must be noted that these Diablo 4 events are pretty challenging and only unravel themselves when you reach or cross World Tier 3.

How to get Fiend Rose in Diablo 4?

You can get various crucial resources in Diablo 4 while being engaged in battles with foes. Most of these resources help in specific ways to enhance your build and provide stat boosts to weapons, armor, and more. It is, therefore, imperative to keep an eye out for Fiend Rose, which is crucial in adding affixes to weapons and armor.

Fiend Rose can be an essential component in the end-game activities, especially when you want to tweak your build further at later stages. It is ideal to proactively farm for them by partaking in Helltide events which can occur only after completing the campaign once, requiring you to reach a higher level for your character and play on World Tier 3 difficulty.

You must opt for the following steps to delve into World Tier 3:

Change the difficulty to World Tier 2 by heading to the World Tier Statue in Kyovashad. You can then head to the Capstone Dungeon named Cathedral of Light and complete it. Return to the statue and then opt for World Tier 3 Nightmare difficulty.

You must note that the dungeon above poses a grave challenge. Therefore, feel free to peruse this guide about Capstone Dungeons which will gear you up for the task. After successfully defeating a major boss, The Curator, within this dungeon and changing the difficulty to World Tier 3 Nightmare, Helltide events will occur in Sanctuary.

You can check your world map to spot areas engulfed with a red glowing tint indicating that a Helltide is in progress. After heading to that location, you must look for tiny red withered plants which drop Fiend Roses. It would be best if you were on guard since you will face many formidable enemies during the Helltide event.

What is the use of Fiend Rose in Diablo 4?

Fiend Rose can be used in enchanting (Image via Diablo 4)

One of many crucial mechanics in the game is affixes which are nothing but stat boosts or buffs that can be applied to your weapons and armor. To apply affixes, you must head to an occultist and use their enchanting services.

Affixes are random. Therefore, it is ideal for accumulating as many Fiend Roses as possible before enchanting legendary gear. Since you will be dealing with many more formidable enemies in World Tier 3, enchanting your desired legendary weapon or armor with the best affixes is necessary.

Suppose you are new to the series and have no clue about the difficulty levels in Diablo 4. In that case, you can delve into this article that highlights everything about World Tier and its associated rewards.

