5 best early-game support builds in Diablo 4

Many Diablo 4 players often don't go for a support class, but anyone who's been a long-time player of the beloved game series knows how amazing it is to have a powerful such character in their party. And although it can be finished solo using any of the classes, there's no denying that having good support in your party can drastically help change the outcome of a battle. This is done either by helping other members of their party to either deal more damage or heal them during times of crisis.

Sometimes, there are even support players who are so incredibly powerful that they're able to do both. So, if you're someone who's interested in helping out your party as much as you can, then this list is definitely for you.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 best support builds in Diablo 4

1) High DPS Support Sorcerer

Sorcerers are extremely lethal when it comes to squad or solo games, and having a good build makes them even more potent. This particular class in Diablo 4 has some of the most unique abilities in the game. They can literally deal massive amounts of damage while keeping away from hordes of enemies.

When going on the offensive, high DPS Sorcerer-support builds, we recommend leveling up powers and skills like Frozen Orb and Incinerate that have a large area of effect and abilities that spread out and weaken enemies. Keep this in mind and you'll be clearing dungeons with your buddies in no time.

2) Defensive Support Sorcerer

So we've talked about offense, now let's talk defense. If you're going for a more defensive approach with your Sorcerer in Diablo 4, some skills you'd want to focus on would be Frost Nova and Flame Shield. The former allows you to freeze your enemies in place, giving your party more time to deal significant damage. Flame Shield, however, cloaks your character with a wall of fire that shields you and also burns any enemy coming your way.

The Hydra skill is also highly effective as it allows you to summon three fireball-spewing hydra heads that help you slay monsters together. Mastering skills like Firewall and Ball Lightning are game-changers, especially when it comes to epic boss fights as they constantly deal damage for a short period.

3) Necro Support

While more adept Diablo 4 players wouldn't consider using the Necromancer for a support type, this particular class should not be overlooked. Just by looking at the core skills on offer, you can already tell how helpful and effective they are when it comes to group fights.

The Blood Surge skill draws blood and expels an area-of-effect Nova and the player's damage is increased by 10% per enemy drained, and stacks up to 50%. Corpse Explosion is another awesome ability that Necromancers have. This skill allows you to detonate the corpses of fallen enemies and damages the surrounding area. These options, when paired with great synergy from your party, can unleash literal hell toward hordes of demons.

4) Barbarian Support

You could never go wrong with a timeless RPG class like The Barbarian. Gigantic, hairy, and extremely strong, they are great for solo play as well as playing with a party. And using them in Diablo 4 as support characters offers way more help during team fights as one would assume.

Barbarians are tanky characters who can withstand more damage, when compared to other classes like the Rogue. This means that they're able to charge enemies and bosses head-on without having to falter or worry about dying. One skill we recommend focusing on would be the Whirlwind attack. With this attack, the Barbarian moves around while they spin their weapon and damage enemies around them.

Activating this skill costs Fury points per second, so you can’t keep using it as much as you want. However, by picking its enhancement, you can gain one Fury for hitting regular enemies and four for elite foes. This is just one of the awesome skills that make the Barbarian class an awesome support in Diablo 4.

5) High DPS Rogue Support

When it comes to solo play in Diablo 4, using the Rogue character class may have a bit of a downside. As much heavy damage as these medieval ninjas deal, they also happen to be a bit squishy. This also means they're lacking some defensive skills and abilities, making them easier to kill than the rest of the classes. It's a good thing though that these flaws are not so easy to exploit when it comes to group play.

The great thing about having a Rogue in your party is the fact that they're able to focus more on high DPS, while the rest of the team can focus on distracting enemies. The skills we recommend you focus on are Stutter Step and Malice as these are crucial to those who truly want to maximize their damage output.

So there you have it, these are the five best support builds in Diablo 4. Follow Sportskeeda for news and guides, especially if you're also looking for faster ways to level up in the game.

