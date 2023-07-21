How to craft the Devious Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant is up and running and players have given their reviews about it. The Sanctuary is corrupted with a new disease called the Malignant, which is the theme of the Seasonal 1 update. New features and game mechanics have been introduced, along with a new character, Cormond, the former priest. You must help Cormond to cleanse the Sanctuary of the rising malignancy.

Among the new features that are introduced in the game, we have the Malignant Invokers. In this article, we will explore the way how you can craft the Devious Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.

Malignant Invokers in Diablo 4 Season 1

Devious Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The new game mechanics introduced in the Season of the Malignant include the Malignant Invokers, Caged Hearts, and Crafted Cache. When players reach the Malignant Tunnels and defeat the creatures inside them, they will discover pulsating objects on the ground called the Outgrowths.

You can use the Malignant Invokers to force a fully corrupted Malignant creature out of these Outgrowths. Different Malignant Invokers can be crafted to suit different kinds of Malignant Hearts.

One of these Outgrowths will consistently produce a Wrathful Malignant Creature with a Malignant Heart, while the other Outgrowth's spawn will depend on the type of Malignant Invoker used. This allows you to choose the specific type of Malignant Heart you are looking for from the Outgrowth.

One important thing to note is that you may even acquire the Hearts by killing the Elites. However, Blizzards suggests that the efficient way to collect all of the 32 Malignant Hearts is by clearing out the Malignant Tunnels.

How to create the Devious Malignant Invoker in Diablo 4

Cormond's Workbench (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In order to craft the Devious Malignant Invoker, you must reach any of Cormond's workbenches. You will find these near all the Waypoints in Sanctuary. The character, who is a former priest of the Cathedral of Light, does his research here about the Malignant and how to prevent it from spreading across Sanctuary.

Crafting a Devious Malignant Invoker will invoke a powerful Devious Malignant foe from the amaranth Malignant Pustules found inside the Malignant Tunnels. To craft the Invoker, you will require the following items:

Vicious Malignant Ichor (20)

Brutal Malignant Ichor (20)

Devious Malignant Ichor (20)

Once you have collected all of these items, you will be able to craft the Devious Malignant Invoker by spending 1000 gold on it. Head over to your closest Waypoint, where you will find Cormond's workbench. Craft your invoker there to take on more powerful enemies inside the Malignant Tunnel.