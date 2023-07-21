How to farm Vicious Malignant Ichor in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant just came out on July 20, 2023, and this is the very first season of the game. Additionally, this will introduce a whole new world of crafting and gameplay mechanics. Despite having launched over a month ago on June 5, 2023, the franchise has gained a larger following and given players more things to anticipate within the game.

The seasonal mechanics of the game requires you to create a new character for every season to come. With that said, here are some ways to progress faster in this season and how to farm Vicious Malignant Ichor.

Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4 and how to farm Vicious Malignant

In Diablo 4, a new element called Malignant Hearts has arrived. These powerful items can be attached to your armor, weapons, and jewelry, providing valuable buffs and debuffs to enhance your abilities.

Additionally, those starting a new character in the current season no longer have to replay the main campaign if they've already completed it before the season started. You can jump right into the action and focus on collecting these Malignant Hearts.

To get your hands on these Malignant Hearts, you'll need to either farm them from monsters or craft them. They won't come easy, but the rewards are worth the effort.

You can defeat Malignant enemies in Diablo 4 and then capture them using the Cage of Binding. However, it's important to be cautious because performing the binding ritual will attract other elite Malignant enemies, including a more powerful version of the one you just defeated. Once you manage to defeat all the Malignance around you, you will be rewarded with a valuable Caged Heart.

To gather Ichors efficiently in Diablo 4, the best method is to participate in world events and explore Malignant Tunnels. These events and quests offer generous rewards in the form of Ichors, which you can utilize to upgrade your gear and craft. By engaging in these challenges, you can amass a substantial amount of Ichors to enhance your character's strength and abilities.

Among the Malignant Hearts, there are four types: Vicious for orange, Devious for pink, Brutal for blue, and Black for wrath. Each type offers unique buffs that enhance your character's inventory or build.

Vicious Hearts drop from Vicious Malignant monsters in Diablo 4 and can also be salvaged at Cormond's Wagon. And if you want to speed up your progress, you can clear Malignant Dungeons or complete targeted quests.

The season of the Malignant will last for 12 weeks, giving you plenty of time to explore the new content and Battle Pass. Diablo 4 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox One, as well as Xbox Series X and S.