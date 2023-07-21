How to craft Caged Hearts in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4's new season rolled out just recently, and it offers a plethora of new features and gameplay mechanics for you to explore. Among the content introduced in Season of the Malignant are the Malignant and Caged Hearts. The addition of these features marks a significant and interesting change in the game's gear system.

Caged hearts are essentially Legendary Aspects that can be equipped into jewelry sockets. In the game, you can obtain these hearts through farming and crafting. Dive into this guide to learn more about crafting these items in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant.

Diablo 4 guide: All you need to know about crafting Caged Hearts

There are four types of Caged and Malignant Hearts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Caged Hearts can be categorized into Brutal, Vicious, Devious, and Wrathful heart types. Vicious Hearts offer offensive powers, while Brutal Hearts offer defensive effects. Meanwhile, Devious Hearts provide utility power while the Wrathful offers Super power.

Generally, you need to craft Caged Hearts that fit into specific malignant sockets. For example, you can only attach a Brutal Caged Heart to Brutal Malignant Sockets, while Devious Hearts can only be equipped to Devious sockets. However, the Wrathful Caged Heart can be slotted into any type of Malignant Socket.

You can craft these hearts using Malignant Ichors. Listed below are the recipes for each type of heart:

Brutal Caged Heart - 35x Vicious Malignant Ichor, 35x Devious Malignant Ichor

Vicious Caged Heart - 35x Devious Malignant Ichor, 35x Brutal Malignant Ichor

Devious Caged Heart - 35x Brutal Malignant Ichor, 35x Vicious Malignant Ichor

The crafting cost of each recipe is 1,000 gold.

Craft Caged Heart in Cormond's Workbench (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can make a Caged Heart out of Malignant Ichor if you head to any of the Cormond's Workbenches indicated on your map. This Ichor can be obtained through farming Malignant creatures.

Ichor can be obtained from lower malignant monsters and is used to build and upgrade malignant hearts. You will receive 5-15 Ichor for each Vicious, Brutal, and Devious Heart you salvage. Wrathful hearts will only yield 2-5 Ichor for all other Heart types.

If you don't want to use your Caged Heart for socketing in Rings and Amulets, you can salvage them to obtain Malignant Invokers. When you farm monsters in the Malignant tunnels, you will use Malignant Invokers to obtain specific types of hearts.

You can attach a Caged Heart in Rings and Amulets (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Caged Hearts come in 32 different varieties and cannot be traded. Their abilities can fundamentally alter the gameplay of your build or even to reveal previously undiscovered builds for your class. Both general Hearts and class-specific Hearts are available for use.

It is important to note that Caged Hearts cannot be unsocketed. Instead, you can swap out bad hearts for better ones when you find stronger ones as your character levels up and progresses through harder trials. It is recommended not to sell lower-level hearts to the merchant since they might still be valuable.

Diablo 4 Season 1 is currently live, and players are thrilled to see what Season of the Malignant has to offer. It can be overwhelming to head into the new season with its massive amount of content, so you might want to read up on some of the new features being introduced.