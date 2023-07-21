All Diablo 4 Malignant Tunnel locations

The latest update in Diablo 4 introduces the beginning of Season 1, the Season of the Malignant, in the game. Malignant tunnels are newly introduced dungeon-like areas where you will find hordes of Malignant Creatures that you must defeat in order to progress through the game and purify the Sanctuary.

There are a total of six Malignant Tunnels throughout the Sanctuary, and all of these make up the tunnel system. In this article, we will explore all the tunnel locations you can find in Diablo 4.

Fissire of Malice, The Boiling Wound, and other four Malignant Tunnel locations in Diablo 4

1) Fissire of Malice

Diablo 4 Malignant Tunnels (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The first Malignant Tunnel can be found to the south of Nostrava which lies in the west of the Fractured Peaks sub-region of Diablo 4. You will have noticed that there is a stronghold in Nostrava and a Waypoint, Kyovashad, slightly to the north of it.

The Waypoints that are close to Nostrava are Kyovashad and Nevesk. You will be able to travel fast to these locations and then begin your exploration to reach the Fissure of Malice.

2) The Boiling Wound

The Boiling Wound is the second Malignant Tunnel you can find in the Fractured Peaks region. You will have to look on the east side of Malnok for this.

You can fast travel to the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint, which is the closest to Malnok, and then look out for the Malignant Tunnel. From the Waypoint, you need to head southeast towards the Altar of Lilith and explore the areas around you to look out for these dungeons with Malignant creatures.

3) Den of the Blighted

The Den of the Blighted can be found in the Hawezar sub-region of Diablo 4. You need to go to the center of Hawezar in the Ruins of Rahat Keep. The closest Waypoint to this area is the Ruins of Rahat Keep Inner Court.

From here, you need to head west until you reach Akkhan's Grasp Dungeon. As you explore the area, you will quickly notice that the Den of the Blighted is positioned directly north of the Dungeons.

4) Bedeviled Grotto

The Bedeviled Grotto is another Malignant Tunnel found in the Hawezer region, and it is located on the Forsaken Coast. The closest Waypoint to this area is Backwater.

First, use the fast travel option to reach the Backwater Waypoint on the Forsaken Coast. Now, travel eastwards and keep exploring until you find the Malignant Tunnel with lots of new enemies.

5) Dindai Hollow

The Dindai Hollow can be found in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4. You will have to move to the western coast of Dry Steppes to the Kotama Grasslands. You can fast travel to the closest Waypoint named Ked Bardu in that region.

Continue your exploration towards the southwest region from Ked Bardu, you will encounter a series of tunnels infested with various creatures. Defeating these will bring you substantial and rewarding prizes.

6) Ravening Pit

The Ravening Pit is the last Malignant tunnel, and it is also found in the Dry Steppes sub-region. You need to head south of Dry Steppes to the Untamed Scarps. To reach this area, you can fast travel to the Jirandai Waypoint in the Untamed Scarps.

Embark on your journey from Jirandai and head east toward the Champion's Demise Dungeon. As you continue exploring, venture north of the dungeon until you arrive at the Temple of Rot. You can find the Malignant Tunnel to the east of this Temple.

Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There is a quest in the game called "Burning from Within," which requires you to explore the Malignant Tunnels. The locations of the six tunnels that were promised to be introduced into the game are given above for your reference.

The primary goal is to clear these tunnels of the creatures that are dwelling inside. After defeating these creatures, you will get access to pulsating objects called Outgrowths. By using Malignant Invokers, you can make your own Malignant Hearts and can force out a creature from their Outgrowths.

These creatures can be killed to get Malignant Hearts, which is another new item introduced in Season 1. These can be used to acquire new perks and abilities in Diablo 4. Blizzard suggests that clearing out all the Malignant Tunnels is the best way to get your hands on all 32 Malignant Hearts.