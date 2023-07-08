How to unlock all points of interest in Diablo 4 Dry Steppes

The massive world of Sanctuary in Diablo 4 is yours to explore. During your adventures, you will encounter many challenges in different forms. You will be faced with vile creatures who will fight you to the death or dungeons and strongholds that hide precious treasure and powerful gear. All these challenges are spread across five different regions: Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, Dry Steppes, Kehjistan, and Hawezar.

You will be able to unlock these regions as you progress through the story and each one will offer a new challenge.

There are plenty of areas you can visit in each region and if you find yourself lost in Dry Steppes, you've come to the right place as we will tell you all about its points of interest.

Altars of Lilith, Strongholds, and other points of interest in Diablo 4's Dry Steppes

The Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4 is a desolate wasteland home to some of the most ferocious enemies. The entirety of the sprawling Dry Steppes region can often look like an unforgiving desert environment that offers little respite. It is the third region you will unlock in the story following Scosglen.

Similar to the two previous Diablo 4 regions, there are strongholds, dungeons, and side quests that offer rewards once you complete them. However, it is in your best interest to find all the waypoints in this region first to simplify travel between places. There are a total of eight waypoints in Dry Steppes.

You are also likely to find new places and complete a few side quests as you unlock the waypoints, so it is an efficient endeavor. Furthermore, there are a total of 38 side quests and 51 areas to discover in this wilderness. There are also 21 side dungeons in this region, so keep an eye out for those, too.

Another important thing in Diablo 4 is the strongholds, and there are a total of three in this region. These include the Onyx Watchtower, the Temple of Rot, and the Ruins of Qara-Yisu. Taking the time to complete these strongholds rewards you not only with loot but also new areas such as dungeons.

As you explore, keep an eye out for the Altars of Lilith spread around the area. These will help you level up your Diablo 4 character, so be sure to find all 33 in the Dry Steppes.

Unlocking points of interest is a fairly straightforward task. All you need to do is explore the region until you find something new.

These points of interest are waiting to be discovered in Diablo 4's Dry Steppes region. If you are done and are ready to move to a different region, check out this guide for the points of interest in Kehjistan.

