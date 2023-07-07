How to unlock all points of interest in Diablo 4 Kehjistan

Diablo 4 is an immersive experience owing to the vast number of activities that intertwine with the narrative. The game not only pits you against myriad enemies but provides you with robust loot in the process. The world of Sanctuary is divided into several distinct regions worth exploring, one of which is the Kehjistan region.

Diablo 4 comprises many quest types in every region, including Kehjistan, and it is natural to get overwhelmed by the plethora of activities here. Kehjistan is a desert land that is packed to the brim with hostile enemies, and you're bound to face some challenging situations while you explore the region.

How to easily unlock all points of interest in the Kehjistan region of Diablo 4

Similar to other regions in Diablo 4, Kehjistan comprises waypoints, dungeons, cellars, Altars of Lilith, and a few strongholds for you to complete. Your first step should be to unlock all six waypoints in this region.

Waypoints are essential to reduce your travel time, and a majority of them are placed in the vicinity of some activities. It is thus ideal to locate them first and then pursue other endeavors.

You must first try to unlock all 6 waypoints (Image via Diablo 4)

You can then explore Kehjistan to interact with the Altars of Lilith. These are worth the time investment as they grant many robust boosts to your character. You will come across around 31 Altars of Lilith locations in the Kehjistan region.

If you are up for a challenge, you can clear the following three strongholds available in this area:

Alcarnus: This can be located in the central part of Kehjistan.

Omath’s Redoubt: It is situated in the southern section of this region.

Altar of Ruin: You can find this stronghold in the northern section.

Completing strongholds is instrumental in unlocking many other activities like side quests, dungeons, and more in the vicinity. You also stand to gain some Renown from clearing them.

Apart from strongholds, Kehjistan consists of 23 side dungeons perfect for testing your combat skills and character build. They not only reward loot but also offer Aspects upon completion. Feel free to peruse this guide covering the list of dungeons and the corresponding Aspects they reward.

If you are looking for less challenging activities, then cellars are also a viable option. Kehjistan has 31 cellars that you can clear out. These are easy to tackle and usually have a single objective associated with them. You can delve into this article highlighting all the cellar locations in Kehjistan and the ways to tackle them.

It is worth noting that you are free to undertake exploration as per your playstyle and strategy. The prime factor that will impact your gameplay is the strength of your build, so it is wise to invest time in crafting your build before undertaking difficult activities.

Diablo 4 consists of other major regions like Hawezar, Scosglen, Fractured Peaks, and Dry Steppes. You can check out our guide on unlocking all the points of interest in the Hawezar region.

