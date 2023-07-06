All Diablo 4 Kehjistan cellar locations and how to complete them

Kehjistan is one of the distinctive regions in Diablo 4, featuring a landscape rich in abandoned ruins and guarded by devoted cultists. It is accompanied by four other areas, Dry Steppes, Hawezar, Scosgen, and Fractured Peaks. As you continue your journey through Kehjistan, undertaking various tasks and explorations, you will have the chance to earn Renown Points and rewards. These include increased gold, enhanced XP gain, or even bonus Skill Points, enriching your character's development.

In addition to engaging in the main story dungeons, you can delve into multiple cellars, scattered throughout the region. By clearing these spots, you can earn valuable gold and items that will aid you on your journey.

How to clear all Diablo 4 Kehjistan cellar locations?

Diablo 4 Kehjistan region (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In Diablo 4, cellars serve as smaller instanced content compared to dungeons. These compact underground chambers typically have a single room with a single objective to complete. Each cellar houses at least one powerful Elite enemy, and rewards diligent players with a chest upon completion.

Some may involve intriguing puzzles to solve and occasional events. There can be an encounter with Treasure Goblins and, in rare instances, the notorious Butcher lurking within these hidden depths.

The Kehjistan map boasts a total of 31 cellars awaiting exploration. To efficiently clear them all, it is recommended to start from the northern entrance leading to the Dry Steppes.

Proceed southward and keep taking minor detours until you reach Gea Kul. From there, venture into the central region of the map, where you will discover several more cellars. Finally, head northeast toward the desert expanse to conclude the exploration of the remaining scattered cellars across this region.

List of all cellar locations in Kehjistan

Map of Kehjistan showing all its cellar locations (Image via mapgenie.io)

Cellar locations in Amber Sands:

Blighted Burrow Man-eater's Lair Festering Tunnel Foul Grotto Bone Dust Hollow Ravaged Ruins

Cellar locations in Ragged Coastline:

Forgotten Outpost Sodden Burrow Ravan's Folly Festering Burrow

Cellar Locations in Southern Expanse:

Wicked Sanctum Webbed Den Marauder's Hideaway Hakans Hot Spring

Cellar locations in Caldeum:

Derelict Tunnel Knight's Lodging City Armory Penitent Temple The Deserted Textile Shop

Cellar locations in Scouring Sands:

Forlorn Cavern Raider's Mine Foul Den Rancid Vermin Nest Sandy Ruins Groundskeeper's Shed Hellish Pit

Diablo 4 takes players on a thrilling journey through various landscapes, each with its own challenges and rewards. Kehjistan is known for its sandy terrain, teeming with scorpions and cultists, holding epic story-related moments, thus complementing the immersive narrative.

By following the guide given above, you now have the knowledge and strategies to conquer these challenging locations, defeat enemies, claim valuable rewards, and get your character a permanent attribute boost. Prepare yourself for an adventure like no other as you delve into the depths of the Kehjistan cellars.

