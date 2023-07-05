Diablo 4 Season 1 dev stream: Start time, where to watch, and more

Diablo 4, the highly anticipated action role-playing game from Blizzard Entertainment, is gearing up for its first season. Thus, Blizzard is expected to intensify the hype with its upcoming live stream. With many unique quests, gear, and seasonal objectives to explore, players can expect exciting new content, challenges, and rewards.

This article will provide all the essential details about the Diablo 4 Season 1 dev stream, including the start time, where to watch it, and more.

Diablo 4 Season 1 dev stream start time and where to watch

Tune in to our Developer Livestream on July 6th at 11AM PT to learn about #DiabloIV's first season.

Based on available information, the Diablo 4 developer update is expected to go live on the following dates in different regions worldwide.

United States (Pacific): July 6, 11 AM PT

United States (East Coast): July 6, 2 PM ET

United Kingdom: July 6, 7 PM BST

Europe: July 6, 6 PM GMT

Korea: July 7, 3 AM KST

India: July 7, 11:30 PM IST

We suggest marking your calendars and setting a reminder so you don't miss out on exciting announcements and reveals.

The live stream will be broadcasted on Diablo's official Twitch and Youtube channels. Follow the official Diablo social media accounts for updates and notifications regarding the dev stream.

What to expect from the Diablo 4 Season 1 dev stream?

During the game's Season 1 dev stream, players can expect a wealth of information about the upcoming season. As per information available from the recent blog post by Blizzard Entertainment, a monstrous new class will be introduced to Diablo Immortal in mid-July.

The live stream will feature the lead game producer, Timothy Ismay, associate game director Joseph Piepiora and other names involved in the title's creation. The community will discuss new content and improvements to gameplay mechanics and address community feedback.

Players will also be able to ask the developers questions in a live Q&A session at the end of the live stream.

The Season 1 dev stream is an eagerly awaited event for players. Join the community to stay updated on the latest news and discussions surrounding Diablo 4 Season 1.

