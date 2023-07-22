5 best Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeons to farm XP in Season of the Malignant

Much like other MMORPGs, Diablo 4 features many dungeons that players can explore to progress through the game. One example is the Nightmare Dungeon, which, as its name suggests, is a more difficult version of regular dungeons. Completing it rewards you with Gold, Experience, Codex of Power Aspect, Glyphs, and item rewards.

You can access Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier 3 after you complete the first Capstone Dungeon in Diablo 4. You can unlock them by using Nightmare Sigils, which are consumables you can find in your inventory. The Experience points you gain may be different for each dungeon, so here are some of the best spots you can grind on when you need that EXP boost.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Dead Man's Dredge and four other Nightmare Dungeons to farm XP in Diablo 4 Season 1

1) Mercy's Reach

Mercy's Reach is a Nightmare Dungeon found on Fractured Peaks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can find Mercy's Reach in Sarkova Pass in Fractured Peaks. This dungeon is inhabited by wargs, quill rats, and ice clan men. Its boss is the Tomb Lord, which has the ability to teleport and blind you during battle. It also has the ability to cast Bone Walls, which results in an AoE explosion.

One useful tip for defeating the Tomb Lord is to successfully dodge its AoEs, which are its primary source of damage. Aside from the massive EXP acquired due to the dungeon's high-density mobs, you can also obtain the Blood Seeker's Aspect for Necromancers.

2) Uldur's Cave

Uldur's Cave is an excellent dungeon to farm EXP (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In the western part of Diablo 4's Kehjistan, you will find another Nightmare Dungeon called Uldur's Cave. This dungeon is filled with beasts and bandits clustered in different areas, making it ideal for farming gold and EXP.

The best thing about Uldur's Cave is that it does not feature a boss battle in the end, so completing it is fairly simple. The drop rate for Legendary Items in this dungeon is pretty low. However, if you only want to obtain massive Experience Points in a short amount of time, this is the way to go.

3) Dead Man's Dredge

Dead Man's Dredge is a Nightmare Dungeon with high-density mobs (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Another bossless dungeon in Diablo 4, Dead Man's Dredge features high-density mobs with enemies like the Revenant, Werewolves, and Blood Magi. It is located in the Gale Valley in Fractured Peaks.

The dungeon only has three objectives — collect Animus from Animus Carriers, free prisoners, and slay the Alpha. You can obtain a significant amount of EXP in the area and the Offensive Aspect of Piercing Cold. A helpful trick in clearing this dungeon is to have crowd-control debuffs in your kit.

4) Sarat's Lair

Sarat's Lair is an ideal dungeon choice for EXP farmers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Scosglen is home to the Nightmare Dungeon known as Sarat's Lair. It is located in The Downs subregion and is filled to the brim with spiders and thorny creatures. Clearing this dungeon rewards you with Sorcerer's Snowveiled Defensive Aspect and a huge amount of EXP and gold.

Sarat's Lair is a fairly easy dungeon to complete with only two objectives — destroy the Silken Spire and defeat the boss, Serat.

Sarat is a spider that resembles the Broodguard boss of Fractured Peaks' Defiled Catacombs. It summons Spider Hosts, which can also summon more spiders, making it challenging to deal with.

5) Tomb of the Saints

Tomb of the Saints is a new dungeon in Diablo 4 season 1 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can find the Tomb of the Saints in Amber Sands in Kehjistan. This dungeon is filled with ghosts, beasts, and maggots as its monsters. It is also a high-density mob perfect for those who want to farm EXP quickly. Aside from the EXP, you can also obtain the Incendiary Resource Aspect by clearing this area.

This Diablo 4 dungeon requires you to complete three tasks. First is the activation of the Release Switch, and second is the elimination of enemies in the Deserted Commune. Finally, you will have to defeat the dungeon's boss, the Resurrected Malice.