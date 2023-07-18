All new Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects for Season of the Malignant revealed

Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects are important when it comes to build crafting. In Season of the Malignant, players will now be able to acquire seven new Aspects that they can use in their build. While two of these Aspects can be used across all five classes, the remaining five are unique to each class respectively. To use a Legendary Aspect, players will either have to extract it from an item that drops with it or unlock it by completing a specific dungeon in the game.

While these Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects aren't that important in the early stages of the game, they play a vital role during the mid-game and end-game stages. With that said, here are all seven Legendary Aspects coming to the game in Season of the Malignant.

What are the new Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects in Season of the Malignant?

Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects can be grouped into a few specific buckets, namely: Utility, Offensive, Mobility, and Defensive. While it's important to focus on all buckets equally, some builds might require players to focus on one bucket more than the rest.

With that said, here is a quick rundown of all the new Aspects coming to Season of the Malignant, as revealed in the 1.1.0 patch notes:

General

Audacity (Utility): When there are at least 5 enemies in close vicinity, players will stun them for 2-4 seconds. This aspect triggers once every 20 seconds.

Carven (Mobility): When moving away from Chilled or Slowed enemies, players gain a bonus of 20% - 40% movement speed.

Barbarian

Ancestral Charge (Offensive): Using a charge summons 4 Ancients, who also charge and deal 50% - 100% normal damage

Druid

Subterranean (Offensive): Earth skills deal an increased 10% - 20% damage to poisoned targets. Poison Creeper's active buff triggers a Landslide in a circle around the player.

Rogue

Pestilent Points (Offensive): Every third shot of the Puncture skill is imbued with poison with 100% - 150% increased efficiency.

Necromancer

Gore Quills (Offensive): Necromancers can consume Blood Orbs to create Blood Lances from each of the orbs. These lances deal 20% -50% additional damage and target enemies that haven't been lanced.

Sorcerer

Searing Wards (Offensive): The first firewall that is cast after spending 100 - 200 mana does not require any cost. This firewall destroys incoming small missiles.

These seven new Diablo 4 Legendary Aspects are set to go live in Season of the Malignant. Given the buffs that these bring to the table, they are most likely to be the meta for the upcoming season.

In theory, all these Aspects look fairly powerful, but how they perform with respect to the different builds in the game still remains to be seen.