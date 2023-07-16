Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant will start on July 20 PT, with a form of malignancy spreading across the sanctuary. A new character is introduced, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light. You must help him stop this malignancy's spread across the land. There has been no gameplay reveal. However, there will be several new powers, gears, and a fresh boss.

This article will delve deeper into the reasons why the Season of the Malignant could fix Diablo 4's endgame grind or ruin it.

Analyzing possibilities of new Season fixing Diablo 4's endgame

1) More content for players who have reached level 100

The level grinding becomes difficult when you reach level 50, and if you follow the main campaign, you can reach approximately 45. Blizzard confirms that less than 7000 people have reached the level cap.

So, what's waiting for them in the new season of Diablo 4? A new side story will open up where you discover that a new curse, The Malignant, is sweeping across the sanctuary.

Players will begin their journey with a new chapter containing brand-new quests and activities. That said, the Blizzard Community recommends completing the main campaign to unlock all the seasonal activities.

2) Several new collectibles and exploration opportunities

Coldiron Armor Set (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

With the upcoming season of Diablo 4, fresh characters will be introduced, and a new threat of corruption will spread across the area. This will give you new incentives to go out there, help the priest and decipher the story behind this curse.

You will have tougher enemies to fight and even better rewards. The enemies will have a slightly different look, giving them the malignant title. After killing them, you will get a malignant heart that can be embedded into your gear for powerful abilities. There will be several new legendary items, powers, and gears that will help you progress within the game.

Smoldering Ashes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Season Pass will have new items, gear, and cosmetics available in both a free and a premium version. The only difference is that the premium version will give better-looking rewards. Additionally, new Aspects will be unlocked, which will be available in the codex of power.

When you complete the Season Journey, you will become eligible to earn rewards, such as the Legendary aspects, a Mastery Title, and a Scroll of Amnesia. Everyone will get 20 smoldering ashes with which you can upgrade your seasonal characters.

The premium pass will let you unlock the Coldiron Armor Ser for each class, Warded Mustang Mount, and the Colidron Barding Mount Armor.

3) New quests, including a fresh boss

Varshan, the final boss of Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

A new chapter will get unlocked along with the main campaign. You will have fresh objectives and quests to complete that will reward you handsomely.

There will be a new boss named, Varshan, who is the main perpetrator behind all this corruption. You must make your way through the Malignant tunnels, defeat the monsters, and finally stand against Varshan to uncover the secrets of the Malignant.

Analyzing how the new Season may make Diablo 4's endgame worse

1) You will be back to exploring

Malignant Hearts in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There will be a lot of unique items to collect with the upcoming battle pass. The premium version will have better-looking rewards that might make you open up your wallet.

With all these items, you will be back to grinding once again. Leveling up your character, completing the main story, playing the side quests going on explorations for better rewards might feel exhausting and redundant.

2) Only one new boss

The only new boss of the Season of the Malignant in Diablo 4 is Varshan, the source of the malignance. One may speedrun the main story and defeat the single boss with ease.

This will leave several players making do with the side quests until the next season comes out. They may lose interest as the grind gets less interesting with time.

3) An entirely new character

Artisan's clothing, creating a unique look for your character (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You will start with an entirely new character and must go through the tedious process of resetting. Some may actually want to reset their character and add a new set of abilities, while others may feel averse to undergoing the whole process again.