What are damage buckets in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is a roleplaying game, where damage is an important aspect. While players have the freedom to play as a support class, it's important for every character to deal a considerable amount of damage during activities. The output of depends heavily upon their build. Although players can choose skills randomly, if they don't synergise well, the build isn't efficient.

Damage buckets are a term that has been coined by the Diablo 4 community. and is often used to define how the the different types of damage work in the game. With that said, here's everything that players need to know about them.

Exploring the different damage buckets in Diablo 4

If you've every looked at your class stats, you'll notice that there are multiple categories in that table. Out of all these, the following can be broadly classified as damage buckets in Diablo 4:

Weapon damage

Skill damage

Critical damage

Damage modifiers

Based on their names, it's not hard to understand what these different buckets comprise of. Weapon damage refers to the total damage that a weapon can deal. This rating is based on the item level of your gear. In case your character is capable of wielding multiple weapons, this measure is the sum total of the individual damage output of each of them.

Skill damage, on the other hand is used to refer to the amount of damage that you do to the enemy through the different skills that your character can wield. This measure is shown in percentage, and is calculated with respect to your total weapon damage. For example, if your character is capable of dealing 15% skill damage in Diablo 4, it means that they'll be dealing 15% of your total weapon damage via skills. The only way to increase this is by increasing the level of a particular skill.

Critical damage is also a value that is based on your weapon damage. In essence, the percentage value beside skill damage shows the additional amount of damage that you will deal if you end up scoring a Critical Strike. The Critical Chance field determines the probability of every hit being a Critical Strike.

Finally, we come to the damage modifiers in the game. These boost the total output of your character and are usually global in nature, applying to all the three damage buckets mentioned above. Damage modifiers can be usually found on Paragon Glyphs, Legendary gear, and Unique gear in Diablo 4.

Based on the skills that you select, these damage buckets can either scale in an additive or a multiplicative manner. While it's impossible to ensure that all your damage buckets will increase in a multiplicative manner without compromising on your build, it's best to balance them evenly to get the highest damage output possible in Diablo 4.

