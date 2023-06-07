How to swap weapons in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 players can choose between multiple weapons in the game. However, the weapons available to them vary based on the class they're playing as. For example, Barbarians have access to bludgeoning weapons, while Rogues have access to bows and crossbows. Considering that all classes can wield at least two weapons, how does one switch between their equipped weapons in mid-combat?

Weapon swapping is considered to be an important mechanic. For shooters, it's always better to switch to a secondary weapon rather than reloading in the middle of a gunfight. That, however, isn't the case in Diablo 4. Here's everything that players need to know about swapping weapons in the game.

Diablo 4 weapon swapping, explained

You will not have to manually swap weapons in Diablo 4. Instead, that's something the game automatically does for you. However, what you will have to do is assign a particular skill with a weapon and then equip that skill on your hotbar.

For classes like the Rogue, you won't even have to do that because the character can wield a ranged weapon and a melee weapon. When using ranged skills, the ranged weapon is selected, whereas the melee weapon is selected when melee skills are triggered. The case is somewhat different for Barbarians, who have the ability to wield three different weapon types in Diablo 4.

Whenever you're assigning skills to a particular slot in the game, you will have the option to select the weapon you want to associate with that skill, provided your character can wield multiple weapons for the same skill.

Based on the requirement, you can press the required button prompt for your device and assign the weapon manually. You can also let the game automatically select the weapon best suited for the particular skill in question. That saves you from having to manually assign a weapon.

Having said that, it's always good to keep a skillset that seamlessly transitions between two or more weapons in Diablo 4. This is because you never know what kind of situation you might land yourself in.

For example, if you're caught in a fight where you need to deal damage from a distance, but you're stuck with melee weapons, it's pointless. So, keep an eye out on the skills you're using, gauge your playstyle, and then select your builds accordingly.

As you progress through the game, you'll keep receiving better weapons. It's recommended that you keep switching up your weapons until you hit the endgame stages. During the early and mid-game stages, upgrading a weapon doesn't really matter that much. Save your crafting components for the later stages when you will actually need them to upgrade items.

Poll : 0 votes