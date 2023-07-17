Do Diablo 4 Aspects stack?

As you dive deep into Diablo 4, you will come to realize how important Aspects are to your character's progression. These are attachable items to your gear that allow Rare or greater items to gain Legendary qualities. Naturally, they are especially useful in the endgame where everyone has racked up some pretty items and you can only be unique through differences in certain build selections.

The game allows you to mix and match gears and items to customize your character, making build-crafting an enjoyable experience. Ideally, in the case of Aspects, you should be able to create a more powerful build by equipping two or more of the same type. However, there are certain limitations to Diablo 4's building mechanics.

Diablo 4 guide: Can you stack Aspects?

Unfortunately, you cannot stack Aspects in Diablo 4. When you try to equip two pieces of gear with the same perk, you will notice that one of those slots will display a greyed-out description of the Aspect. This indicates that the effect did not stack. The effect only occurs once, regardless of how many times you draw from your Codex of Power or imprint the same Aspect on different pieces of equipment.

While this may disappoint some players, this is a great way to truly balance the game. This means that in creating an optimal build, you will have to use different perks that go well with each other.

As you progress through the game, you will find yourself stumbling upon Legendary gears with the same perks as the ones you already have. However, the Aspect stats vary, so it is best to keep them instead of immediately throwing them away.

You should take the replica to the closest Occultist to extract the Aspect for later use. A special inventory tab will be used to store the power, and you can also keep extracted perks in your stash.

Aspect explained

These effects can be obtained by completing dungeons. No matter what class you use to do so, any character you own will be able to access the reward since perks added to your Codex of Power are usable by every character in that realm.

You can also extract Aspects from Legendary gears, which may drop from bosses or chests. Likewise, you can extract the Aspect through the Occultist, although the Legendary item will be destroyed in the process.

All 114 Aspects are divided into four types. Defensive Aspects are applied to shields, helms, chest armor, pants, and amulets. Offensive ones can be equipped with necklaces, weapons, gloves, and rings. Resource effects are specific to rings, while Utility ones can be used in shields, helms, chest armor, amulets, gloves, and boots. Meanwhile, mobility perks can only be attached to boots and amulets.

While Aspects of the same perk cannot be stacked, those from the same categories can be. This kind of method is recommended if you are trying to specialize in a specific build.

For reference, here is the complete list of dungeons and their Aspects in Diablo 4.