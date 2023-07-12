Aspect of Control in Diablo 4: How to get, effects, and more

Sorceress is often hailed by many in the community as one of the best classes in Diablo 4, especially with the amount of damage and crowd control skills they come with. Frost and Lightning mages are some of the most popular builds in the game, and with the right set of passive and skills, they can breeze through Nightmare Dungeons solo even on the World Tier 4.

One of the most sought-after Legendary Aspects for the Sorceress is the Aspect of Control. When equipped on a piece of armor, the passive it grants will allow you to deal an additional bonus of 25%-35% to targets that are Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen.

As the Sorceress comes with a fair bit of crowd control abilities, this allows them to CC their targets and deal incredible damage to them. While the aspect is highly sought after, many Sorceress mains face difficulty getting their hands on it.

This guide will review how to obtain the Aspect of Control in Diablo 4.

How do you get the offensive Aspect of Control in Diablo 4?

To obtain the offensive Aspect of Control in Diablo 4, there are two ways by which you can go about doing it:

Getting it as a Codex of Power from the Sunken Library Extracting it from a Legendary drop

How to complete the Sunken Library to get the Aspect of Control in Diablo 4

To get the aspect as a Codex of Power, you must first make your way to the Sunken Library dungeon located in Kehjistan to the north of the Iron Wolves Encampment Waypoint.

Upon reaching the dungeon:

You will be required to search for three Archival Guardians who can be found in different locations there. Depending on your class, they can put up challenging fights, as they can summon obelisks and throw lightning projectiles that do a lot of damage.

The Guardians will also be surrounded by many mobs of enemies, so make sure not to draw too much agro in one go.

After killing all of the Archival Guardian, you will reach the Acquisitions area of the map, where you will need to kill the Head Librarian to get the Archive Key.

Then make your way to the Archive Door, unlock it with the key, and advance to the Forbidden Archive.

As the Sunken Library does not have a boss, you must kill all the enemies that spawn and then an elite enemy marked with a skull icon to complete the dungeon.

Once the dungeon is completed, you will get the Aspect of Control as a Codex of Power in Diablo 4.

How to get the Aspect of Control as a Legendary Extract from items in Diablo 4

Legendary Aspects like the Aspect of Control can be extracted from items that have it by making your way to the Occultist. Legendary items have a very rare chance of dropping from monsters, chests, and completing dungeons. Hence, a fair bit of RNG is involved in obtaining the weapon or the gloves, which will have the aspect.

However, you can increase the drop chances significantly by playing the game on World Tier 3 and World Tier 4. However, upping the difficulty is not advised for newer players right away.

Once you get the item with the Aspect of Control, you must make your way to Occultist in Kyovashad or any major town and then extract it for a small fee.

What is the offensive Aspect of Control in Diablo 4?

As mentioned, the Aspect of Control is one of the offensive Legendary Aspects for the Sorceress class in Diablo 4. It lets you deal 25% to 35% more damage to Immobilized, Stunned, or Frozen targets.

It is one of the best aspects for Frost and Lightning mages in the game, making it a core part of most Sorceress builds.

