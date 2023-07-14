Blizzard confirms the number of new Aspects and Unique items coming with Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

With Diablo 4 Season 1, known as Season of the Malignant, set to be released on July 20, 2023, Blizzard Entertainment's Global Community Development Director, Adam Fletcher, has taken to social media to answer certain fan queries about it. One of these questions concerns the upcoming Legendary Aspects and Unique items in the game.

People noticed chapter I and II of the seasonal journey offer 5 aspects each, meaning the journey gives at least 10 and potentially 35…

Fletcher revealed that seven new Legendary Aspects will make their way to Diablo 4 in Season of the Malignant. However, many fans were confused about whether this number is on a per-class basis or the total number of Aspects they will find in the new season.

Adam Fletcher @PezRadar @Alvi_HS @SkezLive @quinrex 7 new legendary aspects. 1 new per class and 2 general/all class ones. 6 new unique items in the game and 32 malignant hearts. Some hearts are all/general and some are specific to classes. @Alvi_HS @SkezLive @quinrex 7 new legendary aspects. 1 new per class and 2 general/all class ones. 6 new unique items in the game and 32 malignant hearts. Some hearts are all/general and some are specific to classes.

Blizzard Entertainment clears doubt regarding Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 Season 1

In total, seven new Legendary Aspects will make their way to Diablo 4 in Season of the Malignant. Out of these, two will be general Aspects, which means that they can be used by all the classes. The rest will be one per class.

Apart from this information, Adam Fletcher has also disclosed that six new Unique items are coming to the game in the Season of the Malignant.

With all these new Legendary Aspects and Uniques items, there will be a lot to explore and collect in this season.

A new form of power, Malignant Hearts, is also making its way into Season of the Malignant. There will be 32 Malignant Hearts in Season 1, and players can use them as gems and socket them into their gear.

Additionally, there are various new power-ups and ability boosts that players will be granted through these new items in the game.

There is clearly a lot to look forward to in Season of the Malignant. Although Diablo 4 did outstandingly well in sales compared to the franchise's previous installments, many fans still had doubts regarding the new season. However, it seems like the game will offer its players enough enjoyable content in the campaign.

Blizzard Entertainment's RPG is available to play on the PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

