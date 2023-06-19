All expected Nightmare Dungeon changes in the upcoming Diablo 4 patch

Diablo 4 is among the most successful game releases of 2023 and is already building a large playerbase. Hence, it is natural that the developers, Blizzard Entertainment, would look to incorporate more elements into the game and implement certain changes to make the action RPG even better than what it already was.

It offers exceptional exploration opportunities and the scope to experiment with various builds. However, Blizzard plans to fix some major issues regarding Nightmare Dungeons to make them more rewarding for players who complete them in Diablo 4.

Blizzard to make Nightmare Dungeons more rewarding in Diablo 4 for players

According to the latest Campfire Chat, Blizzard Entertainment is set to implement several changes to the game's mechanics. However, one of the most essential takeaways from the session was its opinion regarding the Nightmare Dungeons and how the playerbase utilizes them.

According to the developers, most players skip Nightmare Dungeons, as farming regular dungeons is often deemed more convenient and easier. Since the release of Diablo 4 early access on June 1, 2023, over five million copies of the game have been sold.

However, few have managed to complete the Level 150 Nightmare Dungeons. Hence, it was expected that there would be some changes in the mechanics regarding these challenges, as players are better off farming regular dungeons rather than taking on Nightmare Dungeons.

Hence, Blizzard Entertainment has decided to make these Nightmare Dungeons more rewarding for players. Although there has been no discussion of lowering the difficulties of these dungeons, the company will increase the amount of XP players receive for completing these dungeons and killing enemy mobs inside them.

As Nightmare Dungeons was meant to be a part of the endgame activity, more XP will be provided to players if they take on these challenges. Moreover, enemy elite mobs are also expected to be balanced in the upcoming patch.

Sigil Portals to be included in Nightmare Dungeons

Diablo @Diablo



⚔️ Endgame discussion

Feedback reactions

The future of DIV



Be there.



twitch.tv/diablo Tune in to the #DiabloIV Campfire Chat for:⚔️ Endgame discussionFeedback reactionsThe future of DIVBe there. Tune in to the #DiabloIV Campfire Chat for:⚔️ Endgame discussion🔥 Feedback reactions😈The future of DIVBe there.🌹 twitch.tv/diablo 🌹 https://t.co/KhuknmeIb0

Another notable takeaway from the Diablo 4 Campfire Chat is that Nightmare Dungeons will have Sigil Portals, easing one's journey through dungeons by saving time instead of traveling along the areas of Sanctuary.

The changes regarding Nightmare Dungeons are expected to be implemented before the release of Season 1, expected to drop before the end of July 2023. Hence, you do not have to wait long for these changes to be implemented.

That is all there is to know about the upcoming Diablo 4 patch expected to fix Nightmare Dungeons for the playerbase.

Poll : 0 votes