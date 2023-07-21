How to complete the Diablo 4 Burning from Within questline

Season of the Malignant is upon us, and it features a lot of interesting additions to the game. Diablo 4 boasts an array of new content, including new Unique items, new Aspects, Malignant Tunnels, and Malignant hearts. Aside from these gameplay-altering features, Blizzard also incorporated new storylines and questlines that are as captivating as the previous ones.

When you first delve into the new season, you will be tasked with completing the Season of the Malignant storyline. It begins with the Burning from Within questline, which is made up of several linked quests. This guide will help you progress through this storyline quickly.

Diablo 4 guide: How to easily complete Burning from Within questline

Burning from Within is the first quest in the new season (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Burning from Within questline introduces you to Season of the Malignant's new feature called Malignant Hearts. In this quest, you will encounter Cormon after rescuing him from an odd demon. He will then teach you everything he knows about Malignant Hearts.

To gain access to this quest, you must have finished the Eternal Realm campaign or be in the midst of it on the Seasonal Realm with at least one character. When you're prepared, go to Kyovashad to meet Cormond and start your journey against Sanctuary's newest danger.

Malignant Tunnels are a brand-new dungeon with several Malignant Monsters and were first seen in Diablo 4 Season 1's Forest Clearing section. You must enter the Forest Clearing to complete the first quest, Burning from Within, which is conveniently situated northwest of Kyovashad. You'll ultimately come upon the entrance to this new dungeon as you continue to explore in that direction.

Speak to Vyrtan to start the quest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After agreeing to the mission and speaking with Vyrtan, the season quest will begin. In Kyovashad, you overheard a villager ranting about corruption. Vyrtan mentions a case of a person transforming into a demon outside the city, northwest of Kyovashad, on the way to Menestad. The character now has a new objective: find any survivors on the road.

Go to Forest Clearing to slay demons (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You have to enter and search the Forest Clearing and slay the strange demon you encounter. You will notice a Malignant Heart dropping after killing the enemy. Cormond, an ex-priest, will ask to meet you outside the forest to discuss matters about the Malignant Heart.

Cages of Binding are used to capture Malignant Hearts (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Cormond then gives you a bag of cages to use when treating corrupted living souls. The task is finished when you return to him with the cages you used to capture Malignant Hearts.

After completing the Burning from Within, you will unlock the Plague of Hatred quest, where Cormond shows you how to use Invokers on Malignant Outgrowths that you can locate inside Malignant Tunnels. You will also learn how to make Invokers during this quest.

Burning from Within is the first part of Season 1's main storyline. It is important to finish this along with the subsequent quests to understand how the new features and gear system work in the game.

You can access the season's main questline once you reach the Epilogue of Diablo 4. Any Seasonal Character can use the new season's mechanics, including Malignant Hearts and the Battle Pass.