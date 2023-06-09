5 best leveling Elixirs in Diablo 4 and how to brew them

Elixirs in Diablo 4 all grant +5% exp, making them ideal to have throughout your journeys on Sanctuary. However, the key will be picking the most useful flasks or ones with the most common, easy ingredients. You don’t want to spend time farming herbs when you could be killing enemies and gaining XP. You can occasionally find them in the wild, but most of your potions will be made by an Alchemist.

You unlock the Alchemist early in Diablo 4, giving you access to various Elixirs. You don’t necessarily need to make the most powerful ones, either. In this article, we’ll go over some excellent flasks you can make as you level in Blizzard Entertainment’s latest action RPG.

Best leveling Elixirs in Diablo 4

5) Weak Third Eye Elixir

Use this potion if you're after more dodge chance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Gallowvine x5

Biteberry x5

Required Level: 5

Cost: 1,000 gold

You can start making this leveling Elixir at level 5 in Diablo 4. You can meet the Alchemist and craft this by the time you even get to Kyovashad, provided you have the ingredients. It’s not hard to find these either, thankfully. There’s never a time when you can say you don’t need more dodge ratings.

This option gives a 5% dodge rating and a 5% bonus experience for 30 minutes. There will always be a time when this is desirable to have on your person - and it’s cheap to make.

4) Weak Elixir of Cold Resistance

This particular option helps with the always useful Cold Resistance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Gallowvine x10

6 Biteberry

Required Level: 15

Cost: 1,000 gold

The Weak Elixir of Cold Resistance in Diablo 4 is more costly but still useful. While it takes a bit more time to get it, I find that more Cold Resistance can go a long way. There will often be enemies that can deal cold damage or create huge icy explosions around Fractured Peaks.

Keeping this in mind, this pick is going to be massively important. It grants 15% cold resistance and increases your experience gained by 5%. That will be a running theme - all of these flasks give exp.

3) Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance

This potion gives experience and more Shadow Resistance (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Gallowvine x10

Reddamine x6

Required Level: 15

Cost: 1,000 gold

Regardless of whether you participate in PVP or PVE events in Diablo 4, you will need Shadow Resistance. You can start making this after traveling to the Dry Steppes. That’s the zone where you can find the fungus known as Reddamine. You can always travel there before the main story takes you there, but that could be dangerous.

You could also find it in rewards from side quests, so keep that in mind while playing Diablo 4. This particular flask offers 15% Shadow Resistance and 5% exp, making it ideal when dealing with the forces of darkness.

2) Weak Assault Elixir

Having more Attack Speed is going to make every fight easier (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Gallowvine x12

Lifesbane x6

Level Required: 20

Cost: 1,000 gold

One of the downsides to this Alchemist creation is, again, when it becomes available. Lifesbane only grows in Kehjistan, so you either go early or hope you pick it up in early herb boxes. However, you’ll be leveling across all Sanctuary zones, so it will still be ideal and a likely candidate for the best potion pick.

All classes can use the Weak Assault Elixir since it grants 7% Attack Speed alongside the 5% extra experience. It will help you kill enemies quicker, which is a boon while leveling.

1) Weak Ironbarb Elixir

Make enemies regret attacking you with Ironbarbs (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Gallowvine x5

Biteberry x5

Level Requirement: 5

Cost: 1,000 gold

Finally, there’s the Weak Ironbarb Elixir. This Diablo 4 potion might be the easiest one to make and the one I create for myself when I’m leveling. You will have piles of Gallowvine and Biteberry pretty early in the game, provided you click on them while exploring the map.

This flask gives you quite a few useful properties in Diablo 4. It increases your Armor by 100, Thorns by 50, and provides 5% experience gained. It’s cheap, it’s efficient, and having more Thorns is always great in the early going. I pick this one, though, because it’s one of the cheapest, easiest flasks you can make in the game.

At the end of the day, pick whichever flask you want to use in the game since they all offer the same amount of extra experience. However, these are some of the cheapest and best offers in the game for casual and hardcore gameplay.

