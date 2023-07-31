How to farm Renown easily in Diablo 4

Renown is a unique and important feature in Diablo 4, but beginners tend to overlook this aspect of the game. It's a system that encourages players to explore Sanctuary in exchange for useful rewards. Each of the five regions in Sanctuary has its own Renown Point tally and unique rewards, so it's best that you don't miss out on any of these offerings.

Those who amass massive Renown points can enjoy certain enhancements to their characters. The system rewards you with Skill Points, Potion Charges, Murmuring Obol capacity, and Paragon points depending on your progress in the Renown milestone. While you can still collect points while playing the game normally, target farming Renown is highly recommended.

Diablo 4 guide: How to obtain Renown quickly

You can get Renown points from different activities (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There are many activities that can increase Renown points, each granting different amounts. Discovering a new area, finding an Altar of Lilith, activating waypoints, completing side quests, clearing dungeons, and reclaiming strongholds are some ways you can be rewarded with Renown.

Because players with high Renown receive a lot of advantages, many users dedicate time to target farm this resource. If you are planning to venture into this endeavor, here are some tips you can use.

Clear dungeons separately in a party

It's common sense that you earn Renown more quickly when you finish dungeons as fast as possible. However, you can take it to the next level by creating a team to join you in this mission.

If you play as a group, you can speed up dungeon clearing and even complete separate dungeons while still earning the same rewards. All party members, regardless of participation, receive the rewards whenever one player completes a dungeon. Thus, the best way to go about it is to have each of your members clear a specific dungeon.

Choose shorter dungeons

Clear short dungeons to earn Renown (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This goes without saying, but when you try to speedrun or farm specific resources, the best way to do so is to select dungeons with short clearing times. Clearing dungeons rewards you with 40 Renown points regardless of the dungeon, so make sure to avoid wasting your time on those that require more effort to complete.

You can also choose dungeons with side quests to get more Renown points and avoid backtracking. Here are some of the side quests and their corresponding dungeons:

The Dread Martyr - Hallowed Ossuary

Cries of Innocence - Black Asylum

Blood Sermon - Sanguine Chapel

Shattered Tribute - Hoarfrost Demise

Sight to Madness - Cultist's Refuge

Play on World Tier 1

Choose World Tier 1 for easy Renown farming (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

World Tiers are essentially difficulty levels in Diablo 4. While playing on higher tiers gives you better rewards in terms of gear and other equipment, it is not the case with the Renown system.

Clearing dungeons and strongholds in World Tier 1 is recommended for Renown farming because it grants the same amount of points as with higher world tiers in a much easier environment.

These are some of the tips you can use if you are trying to collect more Renown points. Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 is set to roll out soon, so stay tuned for more updates.