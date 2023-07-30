5 major changes to look forward to in the Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1

Diablo 4 consists of many intertwining gameplay mechanics that offer players several avenues to vary their playstyle. From engaging in story quests to the plethora of Dungeons, you can pursue any activity of your choice to progress along the journey in the world of Sanctuary. You can therefore expect certain updates in some facets of the game, especially in the upcoming patch 1.1.1.

Blizzard held a campfire chat livestream recently wherein they shared certain details regarding the changes that fans can look forward to. The prime highlight was strengthening Sorcerer and Barbarian, which was a major community feedback as many felt these classes were nerfed. Avid fans have some more positive changes to look out for.

Legendary items drop rate buffs and four other changes to look forward to in Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1

1) Legendary items drop rate buffs

Legendary items' drop rate will be boosted. (Image via Diablo 4)

Enticing loot is a major draw for many Diablo 4 players, as it encourages them to keep playing the game. There are many gear rarities in this title, like rare, normal, magic, and legendary.

Many fans admire the various bonuses that are obtainable from the legendary loot. Keeping this factor in mind, Blizzard is set to increase the drop rate of legendary items which will enable you to attain robust loot faster.

This is good news for fans who have attained level 35 or higher, as they will also acquire guaranteed legendary loot upon slaying bosses within Dungeons. You can also clear out legion events to obtain loot belonging to this rarity.

2) Treasure Goblin buff

Treasure Goblins will drop a guaranteed legendary item. (Image via Diablo 4)

Majority of players were dissatisfied with the loot obtained from slaying a foe named Treasure Goblin. While you can still acquire powerful items as drops, defeating this enemy doesn’t guarantee a legendary item.

As of this writing, the legendary loot drop rate from Treasure Goblins stands at around 50%. The upcoming patch is set to bump it to 100%, thereby ensuring that fans get a guaranteed legendary item drop.

It is worth noting that you must attain level 15 to obtain legendary items from slaying the goblins. Additionally, these enemies are quite rare to encounter. You can refer to this guide on how to speed level in Season of the Malignant and acquire the required level fast.

3) XP gain changes

XP gains will be boosted in the upcoming patch. (Image via Diablo 4)

Many players felt that the accumulating experience (XP) decreased after reaching certain levels in the game. This increased the time investment to grind for XP which further became a major concern.

Fortunately, this discrepancy will also be addressed in the upcoming patch. This will benefit players who reach level 50 and wish to delve into the end-game activities. This will hasten the process of obtaining Paragon Points.

Those new to the game must note that once you reach level 50, you will get access to the Paragon Board. It comprises many robust skill boosts that are instrumental in crafting strong character builds.

4) Character buffs

All classes, including the Sorcerer, are set to receive some buffs. (Image via Diablo 4)

Fans of Sorcerer and Barbarian can rejoice as they are set to receive some major buffs. The majority of them were troubled by the weak survivability of the Sorcerer class that restricted them to only a few build options.

The upcoming patch will address this along with other Sorcerer skills like Chain Lightning, Fireball, and Vyr’s Mastery. Barbarian fans can expect positive changes to Rupture, Charge, and Upheaval.

Other classes have not been ignored as Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer will also undergo some alterations. Avid fans can check out this detailed article outlining all the major class balances in patch 1.1.1, which releases on August 8, 2023.

5) Dungeon exit time reduction

Dungeon exit time will be reduced, (Image via Diablo 4)

Dungeons are a significant part of the experience and one is liable to come across swarms of ferocious enemies within them. You can also encounter some elite foes in these areas.

Those facing difficulties in exiting the Dungeons can rejoice as the next patch will reduce the time taken to leave it. As of this writing, it takes around five seconds to exit a particular Dungeon.

The update will reduce it to three seconds. It goes well with the fact that enemy density will be increased in Nightmare Dungeons and Helltides after the patch arrives. The devs assured that this increase should not impact the game’s performance and tweaks will be made to the density if needed.

