5 best ways to speed level in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant

Diablo 4 offers a vast variety of content ranging from fully fleshed-out story quests to open-world activities like clearing out Cellars and Dungeons. Players are liable to come across many enemies along their journey. Defeating them and completing the myriad quests yields tons of loot. Additionally, one can also accumulate a lot of experience (XP) in the process.

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant presents some new story quests along with other activities to partake in. Players start off fresh in this season, thereby requiring them to level up from scratch. Avid fans need not worry; there are many ways to level up faster in this game.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five most effective ways to speed level in Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant?

1) Team up with friends or other players

One can team up with other players (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 fans have the provision to either play the game solo or join others. While it is entirely possible to enjoy this title solo, it is ideal to have a group of friends if one is inclined to play on higher World Tiers.

Fans are liable to encounter annoying mobs of enemies along their journey, coupled with some formidable elite bosses. It is beneficial to team up with friends and play on World Tier 2 in the seasonal realm.

Those still inclined to play solo must consider doing so on World Tier 1 since it will enable them to clear out missions faster. Furthermore, players will encounter weaker enemies on this difficulty level, thereby facilitating a faster accumulation of experience (XP).

2) Finish side quests associated with Dungeons

Players must complete side quests that involve visiting a Dungeon (Image via Diablo 4)

Fans are bound to come across many quest types in the game, with side missions being one of them. These are usually short and simpler to tackle. Gamers must therefore partake in them frequently to level up faster.

While one can freely explore the world of Sanctuary and clear out the myriad Cellars and Dungeons individually for XP, certain side quests involve completing Dungeons as well.

The added advantage of completing such quests is that one can clear Dungeons and complete the mission objective simultaneously. This yields a healthy amount of XP with minimum time investment.

3) Craft a robust character build

Players must craft a strong character build (Image via Diablo 4)

Players aiming to hasten their leveling process must have clarity regarding their chosen class. Once they decide on a particular one, it is necessary to pick the right set of skills by considering the long-term goal of tackling end-game content.

Fans can peruse this guide on the best Rogue leveling build and use it as a reference to craft their own builds. Having a strong build will enable gamers to deal with a vast variety of enemies with ease, along with defeating even the most challenging bosses in-game.

Diablo 4 fans can also leverage the Malignant Hearts to tweak their build and avail of some robust stat bonuses. There are four categories of hearts: Brutal, Vicious, Devious, and Wrathful.

4) Complete the class-specific missions quickly

Players must complete class-specific quests swiftly (Image via Diablo 4)

The five distinct classes, Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Necromancer, and Sorcerer are the foundation of this game. Each has a unique mission that one can encounter after crossing a particular level threshold.

Apart from Necromancer, the remaining classes are granted their specialization quest by the time one reaches level 15. Necromancers receive a quest when they attain level 25. Players must complete them as soon as possible.

The rewards for finishing these missions are well worth it and unlock a special mechanic for each class. For example, Necromancers gain the ability to summon a golem by completing the Call of the Underworld quest.

5) Clear out Malignant Tunnels

One can clear out Malignant Tunnels to gain XP fast (Image via Diablo 4)

Season of the Malignant not only introduces hearts but also features new activities in the form of Malignant Tunnels. Players must partake in the seasonal quests and progress to the point when Malignant Tunnels and Hearts mechanics get fully unlocked.

Fans can then head into these tunnels and fend off myriad corrupted enemies to earn a robust amount of XP in the process. There are a total of six tunnels this season, and players can check out this guide highlighting all their locations.

Diablo 4 fans are free to replay them as many times as they wish, making it a lucrative way to farm for XP and loot. Furthermore, one can also obtain Malignant Hearts by slaying enemies within these tunnels. Players can try to replay the Dindai Hollow tunnel to accumulate XP faster.

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant comes with a battle pass comprising free and premium items. Fans can peruse this article outlining all the battle pass rewards that can be acquired this season.