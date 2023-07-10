Best Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Rogue leveling, endgame, and PvP build

The Rogue class in Diablo 4 is one of the strongest options when it comes to sheer damage output. It does require some steady build crafting, but with the right skills and abilities, a Rogue can cut through bosses and enemies like a hot knife through butter. With the Season of the Malignant going live in a few days, players will be introduced to a brand new seasonal storyline, and will be tasked with building a new character.

As such, build crafting is one of the most tedious jobs in RPG titles like Diablo 4. Without selecting the appropriate skills and abilities, it's almost impossible to set up an efficient build. With that said, here's a quick rundown of the best Rogue build for the Season of the Malignant.

Best Diablo 4 Rogue leveling build

For the sake of convenience, we'll break this build down into two distinct sections. The first section will focus on a build that will help you speed through the first 50 levels in the game. Once you're at level 50 and gain access to the Paragon Boards, you might have to replace some of your skills and abilities. Keeping that in mind, here's a build that'll help you quickly go from level 1 to level 50 in Diablo 4.

Early game Rogue build

The two main skills that you will be focusing on in this build are Puncture and Flurry. However, you don't have to invest too many skill points in the former. You need this skill so that you can make your enemies Vulnerable and Slow them.

Flurry, on the other hand, is an important skill that you'll be using quite often. Yes, it does cost you Energy to use this skill, but you won't be falling short of it while using this build. Not only will it help you clear out ads quickly, it can heal you as well. You should have both these skills unlocked by the time you reach level 7.

From level 8 to level 17, you'll want to focus on your traps and mobillity skills. Go for Poison Trap, as it's a wonderful crowd control skill and deals damage over time. As for your mobility skills, you can opt for Dash. You have two charges of this skill, and it can also be imbued. Furthermore, you should focus on picking up Dark Shroud, because it's an important skill with respect to damage reduction.

From level 18-34, it's all about working with your Imbuement skills. While Shadow Imbuement is a good alternative, it isn't as powerful as Poison. This is why you'll be focusing heavily on a lot of these Poison-related skills and passives in Diablo 4.

For levels 35-50, you should go for the remaining passive skills that buff all of the skills that you've selected above. Apart from that, here's when you will have to select the key passive, which will be Momentum, in this case. The following table should give you an idea of the skills that you should select along with their appropriate levels:

Level Skill 2 Puncture 3 Enhanced Puncture 4 Flurry 5 Enhanced Flurry 6 Improved Flurry 7 Fundamental Puncture 8 Dash 9 Flurry 10 Flurry 11 Flurry 12 Flurry 13 Poison Trap 14 Enhanced Poison Trap 15 Dark Shroud 16 Enhanced Dark Shroud 17 Subverting Dark Shroud 18 Poison Imbuement 19 Enhanced Poison Imbuement 20 Blended Poison Imbuement 21 Countering Poison Trap 22 Exploit 23 Exploit 24 Exploit 25 Malice 26 Malice 27 Malice 28 Deadly Venom 29 Alchemical Advantage 30 Debilitating Toxins 31 Debilitating Toxins 32 Debilitating Toxins 33 Poison Imbuement 34 Poison Imbuement 35 Momentum 36 Enhanced Dash 37 Disciplined Dash 38 Adrenaline Rush 39 Haste 40 Haste 41 Haste 42 Trap Mastery 43 Trap Mastery 44 Trap Mastery 45 Sturdy 46 Siphoning Strikes 47 Siphoning Strikes 48 Siphoning Strikes 49 Concussive 50 Paragon Point

Diablo 4 Rogue Specialization and Aspects

At this point, you'll need to focus on two basic Aspects. The first one will be the Aspect of Encircling Blades, and the second one will be the Edgemaster's Aspect. Both of these can be found by completing dungeons, and it's highly recommended that you unlock them as early as possible.

As for the Specialization, you need to focus on Combo Points. You will unlock your first Specialization at level 15. This will help you boost your skills, especially Flurry, after you've unlocked it.

Diablo 4 Rogue Endgame build

Once you've made it to level 50, you'll want to start switching out some of your skills that you've acquired over the past few levels. You can easily do so by respecing your skills from the skill menu itself. Although this process will cost you some gold, earning gold should be the least of your worries at this point.

The only skill that you need to swap out here is Dark Shroud. Once you respec it, you will have a total of three skill points that you can use. Invest those into Shadow Imbuement. You need to get Shadow Imbuement, Enhanced Shadow Imbuement, and Mixed Shadow Imbuement.

If you manage to unlock all Renown points by now, you will have another few skill points at your disposal. You can use these to invest in Adrenaline Rush to help you boost the energy regeneration rate, or invest it in Sturdy to help you soak up more incoming damage.

Paragon Boards and Glyphs

There are multiple Paragon Boards at your disposal. However, you'll only be able to use four of them, barring the starting board. Here's a list of the Paragon Boards that you should use, alongside the Glyphs that you should be using with them:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Closer Exploit Weakness Combat Eldritch Bounty Infusion Tricks of the Trade Turf No Witnesses Exploit

Diablo 4 Rogue PvP build

When it comes to PvP builds, you can simply use the endgame build, but you must remember to swap out your Shadow Imbuement skills for Shadow Step. This skill will allow you to get a jump on the enemy fairly easily. Not only that, when you strike them, it will stun them for two seconds as well.

Stats that you should be focusing on

Ideally, this is a melee build, and you would want to focus on the Critical Strike damage. So when it comes to your melee weapons, always focus on daggers because they have a higher Critical Strike rating. You needn't focus too much on a crossbow or a bow, because you won't be using them at all.

Furthermore, when it comes to armor pieces, focus on the options that give you a boost in the following areas:

Attack speed

Maximum life

Total Armor

Imbuement skill cooldown

Additionally, you should focus on armor pieces with rolls that give you damage reduction as well.

Best Diablo 4 Aspects for Rogues

As for the Aspects, the following should be your priority, when you reach the endgame in Diablo 4:

Encircling Blades (Forsaken Quarry, Fractured Peaks)

Wind Striker (Shivta Ruins, Khejistan)

Disobedience (Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan)

Edgemaster's (Old Stones, Scosglen)

Might (Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes)

Cheat's (Luban's Rest, Scosglen)

Expectant (Underrot, Scosglen)

Corruption (Renegade's Retreat, Kehjistan)

Vengeful (Inferno, Kehjistan)

Eluding Aspect (Caldera Gate, Kehjistan)

As for gems, use the ones that have bonuses to the stats you're lacking in Diablo 4. Finally, don't forget to upgrade your equipment at the Blacksmith once you hit level 70 and above.

