5 most annoying mobs in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 consists of a wealth of content for players to engage with in the expansive world of Sanctuary. One can expect to come across various locales in this title, ranging from dry regions of Kehjistan to some snow-clad areas in Fractured Peaks. The game does not shy away from pitting players against many enemy types with varying strengths and weaknesses.

While not all enemies are difficult to defeat, they can be annoying to deal with. Those looking to clear out activities like Dungeons, Cellars, and World Events quickly will find some enemy mobs a bit irritating. Some foes can constantly chip away player health without them realizing the source of damage.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Wraiths and four other most annoying mobs in Diablo 4

1) Wraiths

Wraiths can significantly slow down players (Image via Diablo 4)

Diablo 4 players will encounter some enemies in a corporeal form with a red glow. These are nothing but Wraiths that one may come across in all activities, including a simple traversal from one area to another.

These foes are often found in groups and can significantly slow down players. One won’t have to wait long to face them as the Fractured Peaks region, the starting area in the game, consists of many Wraiths.

While they can be ignored during exploration, they act as an obstruction when clearing out Dungeons or any other claustrophobic spot. Those new to the series can peruse this guide on the 10 best tips and tricks for beginners.

2) Skeleton Ballista

These enemies can deal significant damage (Image via Diablo 4)

Players must gear up to face numerous skeletons in the game along their journey. While the regular ones are easier to deal with, those meandering around the world with a huge ballista are nothing short of annoying.

Skeleton Ballista enemies have a tendency to shoot from afar, and many players have noticed that they take significant damage from a single shot. In many instances, players might not even realize where these foes are located, as they can fire without even appearing on screen.

One must therefore be on guard, search the area and slay this enemy as soon as possible. If not dealt with, one can be defeated with a few arrows from the Skeleton Ballista. Players can learn about the five hardest bosses in this title.

3) Ghouls

Ghouls often attack in groups (Image via Diablo 4)

Ghouls are another common enemy type one can frequently encounter during their exploration. They are the easiest to defeat and don’t pose a threat. However, they usually attack players in large numbers.

Those who try to avoid them can expect a relentless chase from these mobs. Thus, players are left with no option but to get rid of them and continue toward their objective.

One effective way to deal with them is resorting to area-of-effect attacks. Players must therefore have a robust build to deal with annoyances along with formidable foes. Peruse this guide on the best Barbarian Whirlwind build, which is potent in defeating Ghouls faster.

4) Fallen Lunatic

Fallen Lunatics explode after some time (Image via Diablo 4)

The game’s strength is the variety of enemies and various factions they belong to. One such unique enemy type is Fallen. There are many types of mobs within this faction, but Fallen Lunatic can be slightly irritating to deal with.

These foes can be identified by their yellow glow and are often the first ones to charge at players. One must keep a safe distance since they explode after a short span. This explosion deals significant damage to players, and hence, it is ideal to deal with them from afar.

Players can leverage these explosions by dodging them at the right moment. Furthermore, the blast also deals damage to surrounding adversaries, making Fallen Lunatics a bearable annoyance.

5) Shamans

Shamans have the power to resurrect dead enemies (Image via Diablo 4)

Shamans, on their own, are quite fragile, and one can easily defeat them. It is worth noting that they function similarly to a Necromancer since they have the ability to revive dead allies.

Those unaware of this strength will be busy dealing with other weaker enemies while the Shaman will resurrect the dead foes, making it a time-consuming process for players. Thus, one can focus on eliminating a Shaman as early as possible to deal with weaker enemies later.

Some Shamans can even explode the corpses of adversaries in the area. Most enemy factions have Shamans, including Fallen and Goatmen. Players must watch out for fire spells hurled by Fallen Shaman. Those interested in casting their own spells can refer to our best Sorcerer build guide.

Diablo 4 players can currently partake in the Season of Malignant, which expands the lore along with introducing new items to farm. Players can check out this article highlighting all quests present in this new season.