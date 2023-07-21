Best Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Necromancer leveling, endgame, and PvP build

The Necromancer is one of the strongest classes that Diablo 4 has to offer. It also happens to be one of the most beginner-friendly classes in the game. This is because, unlike every other class, the Necromancer can summon minions in combat, thereby making it easy for players to tackle the opposition on the battlefield.
However, without the correct build, it's absolutely impossible to reach the true damage potential that the Necromancer possesses. That said, here is the best Diablo 4 Necromancer build for Season of the Malignant.
Best Diablo 4 Necromancer leveling build
The entire game can be broken down into two basic sections. The first section involves getting to level 50 as quickly as possible. From level 51 onwards, the endgame grind starts. Interestingly enough, both stages require two entirely different sets of builds.
Moreover, the potential of a build can be fully explored once the character has crossed level 50 and has access to Paragon Boards. Here's where a major chunk of the power for a character comes in. With that said, here's a breakdown of the best Diablo 4 Necromancer leveling build.
Early-game Necromancer build
For this Necromancer build, you will focus a lot on the ability to throw bones. So the two main skills you will use here are the Bone Spear and Bone Splinter. By the time you hit level 7, you should have unlocked both.
From level 8 to 14, you must focus on building on the previously acquired skills, along with the Corpse Explosion skill and the Iron Maiden Skill. From level 15 onwards, you need to focus on the Grim Harvest passive and the Corpse Tendrils skills.
From level 21, it's all about building on the already existing skills you have picked up so far. Here's a tabled representation of all the skills you need to acquire for the Best Diablo 4 Necromancer build:
When it comes to your Summons, here's what you need to pick:
- Skeletal Warriors: Sacrifice
- Skeletal Mages: Sacrifice
- Iron Golem: Sacrifice
Since this is a high-damage build, your main focus will be to get as much Critical Strike Chance as possible. The secondary stat you need to focus on is the Critical Strike Damage. Considering that the Critical Strike Damage is always higher than normal damage, a high Critical Strike Chance will ensure you can one-shot most of your opponents easily.
Diablo 4 Necromancer Aspects
Since this is a leveling build, you needn't focus a lot on the Legendary Aspects for this build for now. There are only four you need to collect at this stage. These are:
- Edgemaster's Aspect - Oldstones, Scosglen
- Splintering Aspect - Reach Dry Steppes during the campaign to unlock.
- Aspect of Grasping Veins - Corrupted Grotto in Kehjistan
- Aspect of Torment - Black Asylum, Fractured Peaks
Best Diablo 4 Necromancer endgame build
The most interesting part about this build is that you need to make no change whatsoever to convert it from a leveling build to an endgame variant. Obviously, the Paragon Boards and Glyphs play a vital role here, but the overall choice of skills remains the same.
Here's a table with the Paragon Boards and the Glyphs you should be using with respect to this build:
Best Diablo 4 Necromancer Caged Hearts for Season of the Malignant
Malignant Hearts are the latest mechanic in the game right now. These are tied to the overall storyline of the Season of the Malignant itself. There are four types of hearts, but here are the three best-in-slot ones for the Necromancer.
- Wrathful Heart: Caged Heart of the Great Feast
- Vicious Heart: Caged Heart of Tempting Fate
- Brutal Heart: Caged Heart of the Prudent Heart.
Best Diablo 4 Necromancer PvP build
At this point, there are just two Fields of Hatred on the map. Now, you don't necessarily need to venture into these areas, but it's not wise to make a separate build just for this region. You can use your pre-existing build when moving into the PvP fields.
However, if you find some gear that gives you the Thorns buff, that's something worth trying out in these PvP zones in Diablo 4.
Stats you should be focusing on
Since this Diablo 4 Necromancer build utilizes the Bone skills a lot, you should ideally be focusing on the Intelligence attribute. The higher this attribute, the higher your Critical Strike Chance and Critical Strike Damage output. This directly translates into the amount of DPS potential your character has.
Other than that, you should also be focusing on some of the Crowd Control debuffs your skills provide. Since some of your skills are Essence dependent, it's important to focus on Essence Cost Reduction stats as well as the Cooldown Reduction stat.
As for the Unique item for this build, you need to get your hands on the Deathless Visage. It works very well with the Bone Spear Necromancer build.
Best Diablo 4 Aspects for Necromancers
The Legendary Aspects given below will help you polish your build for that additional damage output, allowing you to gain extra bursts of damage in combat.
- Aspect of Disobedience - Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan
- Edgemaster's Aspect - Oldstones, Scosglen
- Splintering Aspect - Reach Dry Steppes during the campaign to unlock.
- Aspect of Grasping Veins - Corrupted Grotto in Kehjistan
- Aspect of Exposed Flesh - Random world drop
- Aspect of Serration - Random world drop
- Wind Striker Aspect - Shivta Ruins, Dry Steppes
- Aspect of the Protector - Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks.
When it comes to the Gems, you should focus on Emeralds for your weapons and Rubies for your armor pieces. Given that the jewelry slots are now taken up by Malignant Hearts, you needn't worry about that anymore.