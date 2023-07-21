Best Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Necromancer leveling, endgame, and PvP build

The Necromancer is one of the strongest classes that Diablo 4 has to offer. It also happens to be one of the most beginner-friendly classes in the game. This is because, unlike every other class, the Necromancer can summon minions in combat, thereby making it easy for players to tackle the opposition on the battlefield.

However, without the correct build, it's absolutely impossible to reach the true damage potential that the Necromancer possesses. That said, here is the best Diablo 4 Necromancer build for Season of the Malignant.

Best Diablo 4 Necromancer leveling build

The entire game can be broken down into two basic sections. The first section involves getting to level 50 as quickly as possible. From level 51 onwards, the endgame grind starts. Interestingly enough, both stages require two entirely different sets of builds.

Moreover, the potential of a build can be fully explored once the character has crossed level 50 and has access to Paragon Boards. Here's where a major chunk of the power for a character comes in. With that said, here's a breakdown of the best Diablo 4 Necromancer leveling build.

Early-game Necromancer build

For this Necromancer build, you will focus a lot on the ability to throw bones. So the two main skills you will use here are the Bone Spear and Bone Splinter. By the time you hit level 7, you should have unlocked both.

From level 8 to 14, you must focus on building on the previously acquired skills, along with the Corpse Explosion skill and the Iron Maiden Skill. From level 15 onwards, you need to focus on the Grim Harvest passive and the Corpse Tendrils skills.

The initial Necromancer skill tree (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

From level 21, it's all about building on the already existing skills you have picked up so far. Here's a tabled representation of all the skills you need to acquire for the Best Diablo 4 Necromancer build:

Level Skills 1 - 2 Bone Splinters 3 Enhanced Bone Splinters 4 Bone Spear 5 Acolyte's Bone Splinters 6 Enhanced Bone Spear 7 Supernatural Bone Spear 8 Corpse Explosion 9 Enhanced Corpse Explosion 10 Bone Spear 11 Bone Spear 12 Bone Spear 13 Iron Maiden 14 Enhanced Iron Maiden 15 Corpse Tendrils 16 Enhanced Corpse Tendrils 17 Plagued Corpse Tendrils 18 Serration 19 Serration 20 Serration 21 Grim Harvest 22 Grim Harvest 23 Grim Harvest 24 Hewed Flesh 25 Bone Storm 26 Prime Bone Storm 27 Supreme Bone Storm 28 Stand Alone 29 Hewed Flesh 30 Memento Mori 31 Memento Mori 32 Memento Mori 33 Compound Fracture 34 Compound Fracture 35 Compound Fracture 36 Evulsion 37 Ossified Essence 38 Evulsion 39 Evulsion 40 Hewed Flesh 41 Stand Alone 42 Stand Alone 43 Corpse Tendrils 44 Corpse Tendrils 45 Corpse Tendrils 46 Corpse Tendrils 47 Fueled By Death 48 Fueled By Death 49 Fueled By Death 50 First Paragon Board Point Renown 1 Death's Reach Renown 2 Death's Reach Renown 3 Death's Reach Renown 4 Unliving Energy Renown 5 Unliving Energy Renown 6 Unliving Energy Renown 7 Imperfectly Balanced Renown 8 Bone Spear Renown 9 Imperfectly Balanced Renown 10 Imperfectly Balanced

When it comes to your Summons, here's what you need to pick:

Skeletal Warriors: Sacrifice

Skeletal Mages: Sacrifice

Iron Golem: Sacrifice

Since this is a high-damage build, your main focus will be to get as much Critical Strike Chance as possible. The secondary stat you need to focus on is the Critical Strike Damage. Considering that the Critical Strike Damage is always higher than normal damage, a high Critical Strike Chance will ensure you can one-shot most of your opponents easily.

Diablo 4 Necromancer Aspects

Since this is a leveling build, you needn't focus a lot on the Legendary Aspects for this build for now. There are only four you need to collect at this stage. These are:

Edgemaster's Aspect - Oldstones, Scosglen

Splintering Aspect - Reach Dry Steppes during the campaign to unlock.

Aspect of Grasping Veins - Corrupted Grotto in Kehjistan

Aspect of Torment - Black Asylum, Fractured Peaks

Best Diablo 4 Necromancer endgame build

The most interesting part about this build is that you need to make no change whatsoever to convert it from a leveling build to an endgame variant. Obviously, the Paragon Boards and Glyphs play a vital role here, but the overall choice of skills remains the same.

Here's a table with the Paragon Boards and the Glyphs you should be using with respect to this build:

Paragon Boards Glyphs Starter Sacrificial Bone Graft Gravekeeper Scent of Death Imbiber Flesh Eater Exploit Bloodbath Essence

Best Diablo 4 Necromancer Caged Hearts for Season of the Malignant

Malignant Hearts are the latest mechanic in the game right now. These are tied to the overall storyline of the Season of the Malignant itself. There are four types of hearts, but here are the three best-in-slot ones for the Necromancer.

Wrathful Heart: Caged Heart of the Great Feast

Vicious Heart: Caged Heart of Tempting Fate

Brutal Heart: Caged Heart of the Prudent Heart.

Best Diablo 4 Necromancer PvP build

At this point, there are just two Fields of Hatred on the map. Now, you don't necessarily need to venture into these areas, but it's not wise to make a separate build just for this region. You can use your pre-existing build when moving into the PvP fields.

However, if you find some gear that gives you the Thorns buff, that's something worth trying out in these PvP zones in Diablo 4.

Stats you should be focusing on

Since this Diablo 4 Necromancer build utilizes the Bone skills a lot, you should ideally be focusing on the Intelligence attribute. The higher this attribute, the higher your Critical Strike Chance and Critical Strike Damage output. This directly translates into the amount of DPS potential your character has.

Other than that, you should also be focusing on some of the Crowd Control debuffs your skills provide. Since some of your skills are Essence dependent, it's important to focus on Essence Cost Reduction stats as well as the Cooldown Reduction stat.

As for the Unique item for this build, you need to get your hands on the Deathless Visage. It works very well with the Bone Spear Necromancer build.

Best Diablo 4 Aspects for Necromancers

The Legendary Aspects given below will help you polish your build for that additional damage output, allowing you to gain extra bursts of damage in combat.

Aspect of Disobedience - Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Edgemaster's Aspect - Oldstones, Scosglen

Splintering Aspect - Reach Dry Steppes during the campaign to unlock.

Aspect of Grasping Veins - Corrupted Grotto in Kehjistan

Aspect of Exposed Flesh - Random world drop

Aspect of Serration - Random world drop

Wind Striker Aspect - Shivta Ruins, Dry Steppes

Aspect of the Protector - Lost Archives, Fractured Peaks.

When it comes to the Gems, you should focus on Emeralds for your weapons and Rubies for your armor pieces. Given that the jewelry slots are now taken up by Malignant Hearts, you needn't worry about that anymore.