Best Sorcerer build for Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant: Leveling, endgame, and PvP

The Sorcerer is the most used class in Diablo 4. While the Rogue is known for its DPS potential, the Sorcerer is an all-rounder in the game. Not only do Sorcerers have excellent damage output, but they also boast strong defensive capabilities. While these characters cannot be considered tanks, they aren't glass cannons either.

Having said that, for anyone who's getting into Diablo 4, starting as a Sorcerer is a good idea. There are multiple builds for this class in the game. However, not all builds function well, and without the right skills, it's hard to dish out damage and mitigate incoming damage.

Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer leveling build

The best leveling builds in Diablo 4 are the ones that help you speed through levels 1-50 without breaking a sweat.

If you've completed the campaign already, and you wish to play as a Sorcerer for your second character, the following leveling build will come in handy for you.

When it comes to creating the best Sorcerer leveling build, you have the option to choose between lightning skills and ice skills. While Chain Lightning may be a good option, it has its drawbacks, so it's best that you go with the Ice Sorcerer.

By the time you hit level 7, you should grab one level of Frost Bolt and Ice Shards along with their enhancements. The logic here is simple; your Frost Bolts will chill and freeze enemies. Moreover, they'll also generate mana when they strike an enemy. As for the Ice Shards, whenever they strike a frozen enemy, they'll deal 25% additional damage.

From level 8 to level 17, your focus should be on making out your Ice Shards levels and acquiring the Frost Nova, Teleport, and Ice Armor skills. Ice Armor, as the name suggests, will create an icy barrier around you. The Frost Nova will unleash a barrage of freezing enemies in front of you. Teleport is also a wonderful damage-dealing skill.

From level 18 to level 34, it's all about collecting your passives. You will also be able to access an ultimate skill here, so grab the Inferno ultimate. From level 35 to level 50, it's all about strengthening your current skill set and focusing on your damage output and survivability. For your Key Passive, you need to focus on Avalanche.

The following table should give you a fair idea of the order in which you should acquire these skills:

Level Skills 1 - 2 Frost Bolt 3 Enhanced Frost Bolt 4 Ice Shards 5 Glinting Frost Bolt 6 Enhanced Ice Shards 7 Destructive Ice Shards 8 Teleport 9 Frost Nova 10 Ice Armor 11 Ice Shards 12 Ice Shards 13 Enhanced Frost Nova 14 Mystical Frost Nova 15 Ice Shards 16 Ice Shards 17 Glass Cannon 18 Glass Cannon 19 Glass Cannon 20 Enhanced Teleport 21 Shimmering Teleport 22 Align the Elements 23 Protection 24 Enhanced Ice Armor 25 Inferno 26 Prime Inferno 27 Permafrost 28 Hoarfrost 29 Hoarfrost 30 Hoarfrost 31 Fire Bolt 32 Precision Magic 33 Precision Magic 34 Precision Magic 35 Avalanche 36 Icy Touch 37 Icy Touch 38 Icy Touch 39 Icy Veil 40 Snap Freeze 41 Snap Freeze 42 Snap Freeze 43 Frigid Breeze 44 Frigid Breeze 45 Frigid Breeze 46 Devastation 47 Elemental Dominance 48 Elemental Dominance 49 Elemental Dominance 50 First Paragon Board Point Renown 1 Protection Renown 2 Protection Renown 3 Inner Flames Renown 4 Devouring Blaze Renown 5 Devouring Blaze Renown 6 Devouring Blaze Renown 7 Permafrost Renown 8 Permafrost Renown 9 Icy Veil Renown 10 Icy Veil

Diablo 4 Sorcerer Aspects

Despite this being a leveling build, you need to use some Aspects to make it potent and destructive. Here are the Aspects that you need to look out for, along with where you can find them:

Aspect of Control - Sunken Library, Kehjistan

Aspect of Disobedience - Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Aspect of Piercing Cold - Dead Man's Dredge, Fractured Peaks

Aspect of the Umbral - Champion's Demise, Dry Steppes

Prodigy's Aspect - Witchwater, Hawezar

Best Sorcerer endgame build

While the above build also works well in the endgame, you might want to respec some of the skills that you have acquired over the past few levels. You can choose to swap out your Inferno ultimate for Deep Freeze if you prefer a more defensive playstyle. Alternatively, you could switch it up for Flame Shield if you prefer a mix of offense and defense at the same time.

However, do remember that you'll need a lot of gold if you want to respec your skills. Make sure you're collecting all the piles of gold that pesky enemies keep dropping.

Furthermore, don't be afraid to use an Elixir if you're having a tough time clearing Nightmare dungeons or defeating enemies. Not only do they give you effects that range from better defense to increased damage, but they also boost the amount of XP that you gain.

Glyphs and Paragon Boards

In Diablo 4, you will have access to around eight to 10 Paragon Boards. However, at any given time, you will be allowed to use only five, including the Starter Board.

To make the most out of this build, here are the Paragon Boards that you should be looking into, along with the Glyphs you should be aiming for.

Paragon Boards Glyphs Starter Destruction Icefall Frostbite Burning Instinct Exploit Enchantment Master Control Frigid Fate Territorial

Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer PvP build

Since you're using a lot of freeze effects alongside a plethora of shields, it's wise to use this very same build for your PvP adventures.

With the amount of damage this build does, you will be obliterating the enemy in the blink of an eye.

Stats that you should be focusing on in Diablo 4

Here's where the real fun begins. First of all, the best in-slot Unique item for this build is the Rainment of the Infinite. As for the Legendary Item, you should look for Frostburn. Use it with this build, especially if it has rolls that boost your Freeze duration.

When it comes to stats, you will have to focus on Critical Strikes because that's where your major DPS will come from. Since this isn't exactly a ranged build, you will have to focus on Damage Reduction from Distant and Close enemies at the same time.

Apart from that, you should also focus on rolls that reduce Mana Cost and reduce the cooldown of your skills. With all these skills working in tandem, you will be dealing a lot of damage to the enemy.

Best Diablo 4 Aspects for Sorcerers

The following Aspects should help you maximize the damage output and survivability of this build:

Aspect of Disobedience - Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Everliving Aspect - Random world drop, extract from Legendary Item at the Occultist

Aspect of Fortune - Random world drop, extract from Legendary Item at the Occultist

Aspect of Control - Sunken Library, Kehjistan

Elementalist's Aspect - Pallid Delve, Dry Steppes

Aspect of Frozen Memories - Random world drop, extract from Legendary Item at the Occultist

Prodigy's Aspect - Witchwater, Hawezar

Aspect of Piercing Cold - Dead Man's Dredge, Fractured Peaks

As for the gems, always use Emerald for your weapons, Ruby for your armor pieces, and Skull for your Jewellery.

The Emerald will boost your Critical Strike percentage, the Ruby will increase your Maximum Life, and the Skull will give you Additional Armor in Diablo 4.