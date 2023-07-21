All Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass rewards and how to claim them

Diablo 4 comprises a wealth of content for you to relish ranging from extensive story quests to myriad dungeons packed with ferocious enemies. The new Season of the Malignant is set to add more content in the form of a bunch of story missions and other enticing rewards. This season also brings along with it a battle pass system.

You can earn a variety of rewards from this battle pass. Not all the rewards are free, as earning some items requires you to purchase a premium battle pass. Furthermore, there is also an accelerated battle pass that entails some extra rewards.

What are all the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass rewards?

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant comprises many free rewards and unique items earned from the premium battle pass. You can obtain armor set pieces, Smoldering Ashes, titles, and emotes as rewards for reaching particular tiers.

You can peruse this guide on how to start Season of the Malignant. Once you delve into Diablo 4's new season, you can progress the quests and receive Favor. Earning Favor will allow you to advance the tiers and obtain the reward associated with that corresponding level.

You must earn Favor to progress the tiers (Image via Diablo 4)

Free battle pass rewards

Earned by reaching various tiers : Smoldering Ashes

Smoldering Ashes Tier 2: Artisan’s Tunic

Tier 5: Balanced Sword

Tier 12: Artisan’s Knickers

Tier 16: Survivor title

Tier 23: Artisan’s Boots

Tier 25: Balanced Dagger

Tier 35: Balanced Mace

Tier 36: Artisan’s Bracers

Tier 42: Balanced Wand

Tier 45: Banner of the Malignant

Tier 49: Eldritch title

Tier 78: Monster title

Premium battle pass rewards

Earned in various tiers: Platinum

Tier 1: Coldiron Barding

Tier 3: Coldiron Vessel

Tier 4: Hertglow Lantern

Tier 6: Strength Test

Tier 7: Coldiron Sagaris Axe

Tier 9: Coldiron Aegis Shield

Tier 10: Coldiron Hauberk chest armor

Tier 11: Coldiron Jambiya Dagger

Tier 13: Lurking title

Tier 15: Balanced Axe

Tier 17: Watch Those Fingers emote

Tier 19: Coldiron Shear Scythe

Tier 20: Coldiron Breeches pants

Tier 21: Coldiron Lamina

Tier 26: Coldiron Headsman

Tier 27: Karamat’s Bane

Tier 29: Cage Puppetry emote

Tier 30: Coldiron Bracers

Tier 31: Coldiron Recurve

Tier 33: Coldiron Greaves

Tier 37: Dagger Tap emote

Tier 39: Coldiron Bastard Sword

Tier 40: Coldiron Casque

Tier 41: Thoughtful Examination

Tier 44: I Will End You emote

Tier 47: Talisman of the Cage

Tier 50: Awoken Coldiron Bracers

Tier 51: Coldiron Estoc

Tier 53: You Will Die emote

Tier 55: Malignant Censer

Tier 57: Gilded Coldiron Pillar

Tier 59: Malevolent title

Tier 60: Awoken Coldiron Greaves

Tier 61: Coldiron Simulacra

Tier 63: Worm title

Tier 65: Heartglow Brazier

Tier 66: Gilded Coldiron Crozier

Tier 69: I Will Rip Your Soul Apart emote

Tier 70: Awoken Coldiron Breeches

Tier 71: Coldiron Maul

Tier 73: Hero Overwhelmed Tombstone

Tier 75: Artisan’s Headwrap

Tier 76: Gilded Coldiron Guillotine

Tier 79: Die! emote

Tier 80: Awoken Coldiron Hauberk

Tier 81: Coldiron Cudgel

Tier 83: Gilded Coldiron Arbalest

Tier 85: Coldiron Rod

Tier 86: Prepare for Oblivion emote

Tier 87: Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe

Tier 89: Awoken Coldiron Casque

Tier 90: Awoken Coldiron Barding

If you are an avid Diablo 4 fan and wish to bypass around 20 tiers, then you can opt for the Accelerated Battle Pass. If you purchase it, you also gain an additional emote named "On the Warpath."

Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant will pit you against new enemy types and introduces new powerful items named Malignant Hearts. You can check out this article which delves into the details of all Malignant Heart types.