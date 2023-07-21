All Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass rewards and how to claim them

Diablo 4 comprises a wealth of content for you to relish ranging from extensive story quests to myriad dungeons packed with ferocious enemies. The new Season of the Malignant is set to add more content in the form of a bunch of story missions and other enticing rewards. This season also brings along with it a battle pass system.
You can earn a variety of rewards from this battle pass. Not all the rewards are free, as earning some items requires you to purchase a premium battle pass. Furthermore, there is also an accelerated battle pass that entails some extra rewards.
What are all the Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant Battle Pass rewards?
Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant comprises many free rewards and unique items earned from the premium battle pass. You can obtain armor set pieces, Smoldering Ashes, titles, and emotes as rewards for reaching particular tiers.
You can peruse this guide on how to start Season of the Malignant. Once you delve into Diablo 4's new season, you can progress the quests and receive Favor. Earning Favor will allow you to advance the tiers and obtain the reward associated with that corresponding level.
Free battle pass rewards
- Earned by reaching various tiers: Smoldering Ashes
- Tier 2: Artisan’s Tunic
- Tier 5: Balanced Sword
- Tier 12: Artisan’s Knickers
- Tier 16: Survivor title
- Tier 23: Artisan’s Boots
- Tier 25: Balanced Dagger
- Tier 35: Balanced Mace
- Tier 36: Artisan’s Bracers
- Tier 42: Balanced Wand
- Tier 45: Banner of the Malignant
- Tier 49: Eldritch title
- Tier 78: Monster title
Premium battle pass rewards
- Earned in various tiers: Platinum
- Tier 1: Coldiron Barding
- Tier 3: Coldiron Vessel
- Tier 4: Hertglow Lantern
- Tier 6: Strength Test
- Tier 7: Coldiron Sagaris Axe
- Tier 9: Coldiron Aegis Shield
- Tier 10: Coldiron Hauberk chest armor
- Tier 11: Coldiron Jambiya Dagger
- Tier 13: Lurking title
- Tier 15: Balanced Axe
- Tier 17: Watch Those Fingers emote
- Tier 19: Coldiron Shear Scythe
- Tier 20: Coldiron Breeches pants
- Tier 21: Coldiron Lamina
- Tier 26: Coldiron Headsman
- Tier 27: Karamat’s Bane
- Tier 29: Cage Puppetry emote
- Tier 30: Coldiron Bracers
- Tier 31: Coldiron Recurve
- Tier 33: Coldiron Greaves
- Tier 37: Dagger Tap emote
- Tier 39: Coldiron Bastard Sword
- Tier 40: Coldiron Casque
- Tier 41: Thoughtful Examination
- Tier 44: I Will End You emote
- Tier 47: Talisman of the Cage
- Tier 50: Awoken Coldiron Bracers
- Tier 51: Coldiron Estoc
- Tier 53: You Will Die emote
- Tier 55: Malignant Censer
- Tier 57: Gilded Coldiron Pillar
- Tier 59: Malevolent title
- Tier 60: Awoken Coldiron Greaves
- Tier 61: Coldiron Simulacra
- Tier 63: Worm title
- Tier 65: Heartglow Brazier
- Tier 66: Gilded Coldiron Crozier
- Tier 69: I Will Rip Your Soul Apart emote
- Tier 70: Awoken Coldiron Breeches
- Tier 71: Coldiron Maul
- Tier 73: Hero Overwhelmed Tombstone
- Tier 75: Artisan’s Headwrap
- Tier 76: Gilded Coldiron Guillotine
- Tier 79: Die! emote
- Tier 80: Awoken Coldiron Hauberk
- Tier 81: Coldiron Cudgel
- Tier 83: Gilded Coldiron Arbalest
- Tier 85: Coldiron Rod
- Tier 86: Prepare for Oblivion emote
- Tier 87: Gilded Coldiron Poleaxe
- Tier 89: Awoken Coldiron Casque
- Tier 90: Awoken Coldiron Barding
If you are an avid Diablo 4 fan and wish to bypass around 20 tiers, then you can opt for the Accelerated Battle Pass. If you purchase it, you also gain an additional emote named "On the Warpath."
Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant will pit you against new enemy types and introduces new powerful items named Malignant Hearts. You can check out this article which delves into the details of all Malignant Heart types.