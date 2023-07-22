How to summon a golem in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 comprises many intricate gameplay mechanics that you can leverage to combat enemies in Sanctuary. You can choose from five interesting classes offering unique abilities and powers that enhance the gameplay experience. Necromancer is one of the most robust classes in the game, and many fans admire the ability to summon minions.

Golems are one of the minion types that you can summon in Diablo 4. If you are new to the series, you must note that only Necromancers possess this skill. You must progress to a certain point in the story and acquire the ability to summon golems. You can then assign the skill to the ability bar to unleash it in battle.

Unlocking Golem Summoning in Diablo 4

If Necromancer is your preferred class in Diablo 4, you can rely on the golem to support you in battles. However, you must complete a quest named 'Call of the Underworld' to acquire the ability to summon them. Level 25 must be reached for this quest to appear.

You can navigate to the Shrine of Rathma, located in the Fractured Peaks region, near a waypoint named Menestad. Interacting with Maltorius is part of this quest. Your prime objective is to collect 12 Unbroken Bones, which can be obtained by slaying foes in the area.

You must speak to Maltorius (Image via Diablo 4)

After collecting the bones, you can head back to Maltorius, upon which you are assigned a new objective that involves heading to a cave. Gear up, as you will face more adversaries once you interact with another shrine within the cave.

You can refer to this article to craft a powerful Bone Spear build for the Necromancer. Once all the enemies are defeated, you will complete the quest, unlocking the ability to summon a golem.

You can resort to the following process to equip the golem first:

You can bring up the inventory/character menu.

Navigate to the Abilities tab (the final tab) on this menu.

Press the left stick (L3 on PlayStation), opening a pop-up menu on the left.

You can spot the Golem ability within this menu and assign it to the ability bar (by pressing X on the PlayStation controller) at the bottom of the screen.

You must assign the skill to the ability bar at the bottom (Image via Diablo 4)

Furthermore, there are three golem types: Blood, Bone, and Iron. Each type has a unique strength that you can leverage in battles. They also have some bonus stats and buffs, making it enticing to experiment with each.

You can make a note of the following characteristics of each golem type:

Blood : Ideal for draining life from foes, which grants a healing effect.

: Ideal for draining life from foes, which grants a healing effect. Bone : It can taunt the surrounding enemies.

: It can taunt the surrounding enemies. Iron: Potent in unleashing a rush attack and stunning adversaries impacted by its slam attack move.

After finishing the main campaign, you can delve into the Season of the Malignant. It introduces some new gameplay mechanics coupled with new corrupted enemy types.